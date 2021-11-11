Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland to outlaw single-use plastics: Full list of banned items including straws and cutlery

By Alasdair Clark
November 11 2021, 11.54am
Plastic straws will be banned- with some exemptions.
Scotland is set to ban a number of single-use plastics from June 2022 under new laws to be introduced by the Scottish Government.

Legislation has been introduced to parliament which would outlaw items such as plastic straws and cutlery

The Scottish Government said it is hoped the plans will  ban some of the most “environmentally damaging” plastics.

If confirmed the ban would come into effect from June 1 2022 in a bid to fight “throwaway culture”.

Full list of single-use plastics to be banned in Scotland

The list of single-use plastic items to be banned includes:

  • Cutlery (forks, knives, spoons and chopsticks)
  • Plates
  • Straws
  • Beverage stirrers
  • Balloon sticks
  • Food and drink containers, and their lids, made of expanded polystyrene

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said it was an example of the “bold action” needed to deliver on the commitments made at COP26.

Ms Slater said: “We are turning promise into action and banning some of the most problematic single-use plastic items in Scotland.

Food containers like these will be on the banned list

“Every year, hundreds of millions of pieces of single-use plastic are wasted in this country.

“They litter our coasts, pollute our oceans and contribute to the climate emergency. That has to end and this ban will be another step forward in the fight against plastic waste and throwaway culture.

“Crucially, the legislation includes exemptions for single-use plastic straws, to make sure that those who need them for independent living or medical purposes can still get access to them.”

Scottish Greens
Lorna Slater said she wanted to end throwaway culture

But Ms Slater said her proposed ban would be at risk from the UK internal market.

She added: “The ban is at risk from the UK Internal Market Act, which effectively exempts any items that are produced in or imported via another part of the UK.

“I will be writing to the UK government to ask that they take the necessary steps to ensure the integrity of this ban.”

