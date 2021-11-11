Scotland to outlaw single-use plastics: Full list of banned items including straws and cutlery

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland is set to ban a number of single-use plastics from June 2022 under new laws to be introduced by the Scottish Government.

Legislation has been introduced to parliament which would outlaw items such as plastic straws and cutlery

The Scottish Government said it is hoped the plans will ban some of the most “environmentally damaging” plastics.

If confirmed the ban would come into effect from June 1 2022 in a bid to fight “throwaway culture”.

Full list of single-use plastics to be banned in Scotland

The list of single-use plastic items to be banned includes:

Cutlery (forks, knives, spoons and chopsticks)

Plates

Straws

Beverage stirrers

Balloon sticks

Food and drink containers, and their lids, made of expanded polystyrene

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said it was an example of the “bold action” needed to deliver on the commitments made at COP26.

Ms Slater said: “We are turning promise into action and banning some of the most problematic single-use plastic items in Scotland.

“Every year, hundreds of millions of pieces of single-use plastic are wasted in this country.

“They litter our coasts, pollute our oceans and contribute to the climate emergency. That has to end and this ban will be another step forward in the fight against plastic waste and throwaway culture.

“Crucially, the legislation includes exemptions for single-use plastic straws, to make sure that those who need them for independent living or medical purposes can still get access to them.”

But Ms Slater said her proposed ban would be at risk from the UK internal market.

She added: “The ban is at risk from the UK Internal Market Act, which effectively exempts any items that are produced in or imported via another part of the UK.

“I will be writing to the UK government to ask that they take the necessary steps to ensure the integrity of this ban.”