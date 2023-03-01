Girl, 12, reported missing from Dundee since Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Girl, 12, reported missing from Dundee since Monday

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 1 2023, 7.55pm Updated: March 2 2023, 6.14am
Chelsea Thomson. Image: Police Scotland
Chelsea Thomson. Image: Police Scotland

Police have issued an appeal  for a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dundee since Monday.

Chelsea Thomson may have travelled to the Edinburgh area but she is also known to visit Dumfries and Galloway.

Chelsea was last seen in the Kennet Walk area of Dundee around 3pm on Monday.

Chelsea may have travelled to Edinburgh

She is described as being around 5ft in height, of medium build with long fair hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and white trainers.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It is believed Chelsea may have travelled to the Edinburgh area however she is also known to travel to Dumfries and Galloway.

“Anyone who has seen Chelsea or who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2968 of 27 February, 2023. “

