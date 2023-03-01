Girl, 12, reported missing from Dundee since Monday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued an appeal for a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dundee since Monday.

Chelsea Thomson may have travelled to the Edinburgh area but she is also known to visit Dumfries and Galloway.

Chelsea was last seen in the Kennet Walk area of Dundee around 3pm on Monday.

Chelsea may have travelled to Edinburgh

She is described as being around 5ft in height, of medium build with long fair hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and white trainers.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It is believed Chelsea may have travelled to the Edinburgh area however she is also known to travel to Dumfries and Galloway.

“Anyone who has seen Chelsea or who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2968 of 27 February, 2023. “