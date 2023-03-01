Jim Goodwin confirmed as new Dundee United manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin is Dundee United’s new manager.

After 24 hours of discussions, the former Aberdeen boss has penned a short-term deal through to the end of the season at Tannadice.

He has been tasked with leading the Tangerines – currently four points adrift at the foot of the table – to Premiership safety.

Goodwin’s first match as United boss, on Saturday, will see him lead his new players into battle against his former Aberdeen charges at Tannadice.

The Irishman – who previously also managed Alloa Athletic and St Mirren – was sacked by the Dons just five weeks ago, following a stint of just under a year at Pittodrie.

Speaking to United’s official website after a whirlwind few days, a delighted Goodwin acknowledged he can have only one aim with his new club.

He said: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this fabulous club which has a rich history and a passionate fanbase.

“I recognise the job at hand – the sole aim for the remainder of the season is to maintain our Premiership status.

“I realise it is a huge task but I wouldn’t have taken the job on if I didn’t believe in the players, staff and my own abilities to be successful here.

“I’m incredibly excited to get started on my journey with Dundee United.”

United owner Mark Ogren, who may soon have to consider a bid for the club from a Tayside consortium, called on supporters to get behind the new manager.

He said: “Alongside the other board members, Scott Ogren and Jimmy Fyffe, I wholeheartedly have confidence that Jim is the man to take us into this vital part of the season.

“As soon as we spoke, I sensed his desire and hunger to succeed for the benefit of Dundee United. His knowledge of the league and the opposition was an important factor, and he really impressed the board with his passion for the challenge we face.

“As a club, I would ask everyone of a tangerine persuasion unite behind his leadership of the squad as we look to end the season positively.”

United chief executive Luigi Capuano added: “I am really pleased to welcome Jim to Dundee United as manager.

“The conversations with Jim have been very positive, and I look forward to working with him for the remainder of this season.

“Everyone connected with the club has worked extremely hard to return Dundee United to the Premiership and we now have 12 matches remaining to ensure that is still the case come the end of the season.”