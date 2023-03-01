Jim Goodwin confirmed as new Dundee United manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin confirmed as new Dundee United manager

By Sean Hamilton
March 1 2023, 8.21pm Updated: March 2 2023, 6.14am
New Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
New Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Jim Goodwin is Dundee United’s new manager.

After 24 hours of discussions, the former Aberdeen boss has penned a short-term deal through to the end of the season at Tannadice.

He has been tasked with leading the Tangerines – currently four points adrift at the foot of the table –  to Premiership safety.

Goodwin’s first match as United boss, on Saturday, will see him lead his new players into battle against his former Aberdeen charges at Tannadice.

The Irishman – who previously also managed Alloa Athletic and St Mirren – was sacked by the Dons just five weeks ago, following a stint of just under a year at Pittodrie.

Speaking to United’s official website after a whirlwind few days, a delighted Goodwin acknowledged he can have only one aim with his new club.

He said: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this fabulous club which has a rich history and a passionate fanbase.

“I recognise the job at hand – the sole aim for the remainder of the season is to maintain our Premiership status.

“I realise it is a huge task but I wouldn’t have taken the job on if I didn’t believe in the players, staff and my own abilities to be successful here.

“I’m incredibly excited to get started on my journey with Dundee United.”

New Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin while in charge at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

United owner Mark Ogren, who may soon have to consider a bid for the club from a Tayside consortium, called on supporters to get behind the new manager.

He said: “Alongside the other board members, Scott Ogren and Jimmy Fyffe, I wholeheartedly have confidence that Jim is the man to take us into this vital part of the season.

“As soon as we spoke, I sensed his desire and hunger to succeed for the benefit of Dundee United. His knowledge of the league and the opposition was an important factor, and he really impressed the board with his passion for the challenge we face.

“As a club, I would ask everyone of a tangerine persuasion unite behind his leadership of the squad as we look to end the season positively.”

Luigi Capuano
Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano

United chief executive Luigi Capuano added: “I am really pleased to welcome Jim to Dundee United as manager.

“The conversations with Jim have been very positive, and I look forward to working with him for the remainder of this season.

“Everyone connected with the club has worked extremely hard to return Dundee United to the Premiership and we now have 12 matches remaining to ensure that is still the case come the end of the season.”

