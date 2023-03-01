Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin is set to take charge at Dundee United until the end of the season.

The former Aberdeen boss became United’s top target after talks with Craig Levein broke down on Tuesday evening.

And it is understood the Irishman has now agreed a deal to take over at Tannadice until the end of the season.

Incredibly, his first game in charge of United will be Saturday’s clash with the Dons – by whom he was sacked just weeks ago.

United are fighting for their Premiership lives after a dismal campaign on the park.

Goodwin will be the Tangerines’ third permanent boss of the season, following in the footsteps of Jack Ross and Liam Fox.

Former sporting director Tony Asghar has also resigned, leaving day-to-day operations in the hands of Tannadice chief executive Luigi Capuano.

His immediate focus has been to secure a first team manager to spearhead the club’s survival bid.

He is also set to deal with potential interest in the club from a Tayside consortium, revealed by Courier Sport to be interested in buying United owner Mark Ogren’s controlling interest.