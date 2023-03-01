Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed

By Alan Temple & Sean Hamilton
March 1 2023, 2.02pm Updated: March 1 2023, 4.48pm
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is set to take charge at Dundee United until the end of the season.

The former Aberdeen boss became United’s top target after talks with Craig Levein broke down on Tuesday evening.

And it is understood the Irishman has now agreed a deal to take over at Tannadice until the end of the season.

Incredibly, his first game in charge of United will be Saturday’s clash with the Dons – by whom he was sacked just weeks ago.

Craig Levein (left) and new Dundee United target Jim Goodwin. Images: SNS

United are fighting for their Premiership lives after a dismal campaign on the park.

Goodwin will be the Tangerines’ third permanent boss of the season, following in the footsteps of Jack Ross and Liam Fox.

Former sporting director Tony Asghar has also resigned, leaving day-to-day operations in the hands of Tannadice chief executive Luigi Capuano.

His immediate focus has been to secure a first team manager to spearhead the club’s survival bid.

He is also set to deal with potential interest in the club from a Tayside consortium, revealed by Courier Sport to be interested in buying United owner Mark Ogren’s controlling interest.

