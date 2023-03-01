Kelty Hearts make it a double capital swoop by bringing in Hearts youngster on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts made it two signings in a day with the capture of Arron Darge on loan from Hearts for the remainder of the season.

The centre-back – who can also operate as a central midfielder – captained the capital side’s B team in the Lowland League this season.

📝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 Central Defender Arron Darge joins from @JamTarts on loan til the end of the season. Welcome to #TheMaroonMachine https://t.co/7b7hd43ET8 pic.twitter.com/DgVOMt1Tj4 — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) March 1, 2023

The 19-year-old also spent time on loan at Gala Fairydean Rovers during the 2021/22 season.

Earlier in the day Kelty announced the signing of right-back Kanayo Megwa on loan from Hibernian until the end of the season.