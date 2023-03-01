Kelty Hearts make it a double capital swoop by bringing in Hearts youngster on loan

Kelty Hearts made it two signings in a day with the capture of Arron Darge on loan from Hearts for the remainder of the season.
The centre-back – who can also operate as a central midfielder – captained the capital side’s B team in the Lowland League this season.
The 19-year-old also spent time on loan at Gala Fairydean Rovers during the 2021/22 season.
Earlier in the day Kelty announced the signing of right-back Kanayo Megwa on loan from Hibernian until the end of the season.
