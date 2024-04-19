Dundee fan group reveals ‘corteo’ plans ahead of final home game

A Dundee fan group has revealed plans for a march to Dens Park ahead of the club’s final Premiership game of the season.

Section Dee – who formed in 2022 as Section Eighteen – urged supporters to salute the efforts of Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues ahead of the home match against Kilmarnock on May 18 which kicks off at 12.30pm.

It comes after Dee secured a top six finish last weekend following their top flight return.

Section Dee wrote on X: “We are planning a corteo/march on May 18 at home to Kilmarnock, the last game of the season.

“We will leave from the bottom of Kinghorne Road at roughly 11.45am and head down towards the Derry via Mains Road

“So bring your colour, your noise and one last push for the team’s very successful return to the Premiership.”

‘Young supporters’

Section Dee were originally known as Section Eighteen before becoming the South East Section in the wake of a social media storm over alleged “fascist insignia”.

The group rebranded to Section Dee in February, with Dundee praising their efforts to enhance the atmosphere at Dens.

The Dark Blues said: “Section Dee are the new group of young supporters making a noise in the South Enclosure on matchdays.

“The club want to work with and support this group as they look to create a noise and an atmosphere at the Scot Foam Stadium.

“It is great seeing so many young supporters coming along to the stadium on matchdays.”