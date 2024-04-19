Dundee fan group reveals ‘corteo’ plans ahead of final home game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee fan group reveals ‘corteo’ plans ahead of final home game

Supporters urged to salute the efforts of Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues ahead of Kilmarnock match on May 18.

By Courier Sport
Dundee fans in the South Enclosure in 2022.
Dundee fans in the South Enclosure in 2022.

A Dundee fan group has revealed plans for a march to Dens Park ahead of the club’s final Premiership game of the season.

Section Dee – who formed in 2022 as Section Eighteen – urged supporters to salute the efforts of Tony Docherty’s Dark Blues ahead of the home match against Kilmarnock on May 18 which kicks off at 12.30pm.

It comes after Dee secured a top six finish last weekend following their top flight return.

Section Dee wrote on X: “We are planning a corteo/march on May 18 at home to Kilmarnock, the last game of the season.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates with fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty celebrates with fans at Pittodrie after securing top six. Image: Shutterstock

“We will leave from the bottom of Kinghorne Road at roughly 11.45am and head down towards the Derry via Mains Road

“So bring your colour, your noise and one last push for the team’s very successful return to the Premiership.”

‘Young supporters’

Section Dee were originally known as Section Eighteen before becoming the South East Section in the wake of a social media storm over alleged “fascist insignia”.

The group rebranded to Section Dee in February, with Dundee praising their efforts to enhance the atmosphere at Dens.

The Dark Blues said: “Section Dee are the new group of young supporters making a noise in the South Enclosure on matchdays.

“The club want to work with and support this group as they look to create a noise and an atmosphere at the Scot Foam Stadium.

“It is great seeing so many young supporters coming along to the stadium on matchdays.”

