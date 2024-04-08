Logan Chalmers addresses future as on loan Dundee United winger drops exit hint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Logan Chalmers addresses future as on loan Dundee United winger drops exit hint

Chalmers is out of contract at United this summer.

Logan Chalmers in training with Ayr
Logan Chalmers in training with Ayr. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple & Iain Collin

Logan Chalmers admits his future remains shrouded in uncertainty – but has tacitly suggested that he is preparing for life away from Dundee United.

Chalmers has shone on loan at Ayr United this term, notching eight goals and four assists in 22 games for the Honest Men.

He almost did his parent club a huge favour on Saturday, rippling the net against Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park. However, United’s title rivals ultimately claimed a narrow 2-1 triumph.

Given Chalmers is enjoying a second successful stint at Somerset Park, it would seem likely that Ayr would look to launch a permanent swoop for the player when his Tannadice deal expires this summer.

The tricky winger has refused to rule that out as a next career step.

And it seems clear that Chalmers is readying himself for a United exit having failed to cement a starting berth, notably referencing his “next team”.

Logan Chalmers celebrates a goal for Ayr United against AIrdrie
Logan Chalmers celebrates a goal for Ayr United against AIrdrie. Image: SNS

“At the end of the season my contract is done at Dundee Utd, then I’ll be with no-one until the next team I sign for,” he said.

“Right now, I’m focussed on Ayr. I think everyone knows how much I’ve enjoyed my time at Ayr, and whether my future is here long term, or this is my last few games, I’m not sure myself.

“But I’ve enjoyed it under the old gaffer (Lee Bullen) and the new one (Scott Brown) as well.”

Demands

Relishing life under new Honest Men boss Brown, Chalmers added: “The gaffer sets the standards for himself and the rest of us.

“He demands a lot from us, but in a good way. Probably just as he demanded from himself as a player.”

Chalmers pictured in pre-season action for United against Fleetwood Town. Image: SNS
Chalmers pictured in 2022/23 pre-season action for United against Fleetwood Town. Image: SNS.

Chalmers’ goal-scoring outing from the bench against Rovers was his first appearance in more than a month after an untimely foot injury.

“It was good to be back playing and it’s always nice to score,” added Chalmers.  “But it doesn’t mean anything when you get beat. At this stage of the season, we need to treat every game as finals. We need to get wins.”

