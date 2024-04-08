Logan Chalmers addresses future as on loan Dundee United winger drops exit hint

Logan Chalmers admits his future remains shrouded in uncertainty – but has tacitly suggested that he is preparing for life away from Dundee United.

Chalmers has shone on loan at Ayr United this term, notching eight goals and four assists in 22 games for the Honest Men.

He almost did his parent club a huge favour on Saturday, rippling the net against Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park. However, United’s title rivals ultimately claimed a narrow 2-1 triumph.

Given Chalmers is enjoying a second successful stint at Somerset Park, it would seem likely that Ayr would look to launch a permanent swoop for the player when his Tannadice deal expires this summer.

The tricky winger has refused to rule that out as a next career step.

And it seems clear that Chalmers is readying himself for a United exit having failed to cement a starting berth, notably referencing his “next team”.

“At the end of the season my contract is done at Dundee Utd, then I’ll be with no-one until the next team I sign for,” he said.

“Right now, I’m focussed on Ayr. I think everyone knows how much I’ve enjoyed my time at Ayr, and whether my future is here long term, or this is my last few games, I’m not sure myself.

“But I’ve enjoyed it under the old gaffer (Lee Bullen) and the new one (Scott Brown) as well.”

Demands

Relishing life under new Honest Men boss Brown, Chalmers added: “The gaffer sets the standards for himself and the rest of us.

“He demands a lot from us, but in a good way. Probably just as he demanded from himself as a player.”

Chalmers’ goal-scoring outing from the bench against Rovers was his first appearance in more than a month after an untimely foot injury.

“It was good to be back playing and it’s always nice to score,” added Chalmers. “But it doesn’t mean anything when you get beat. At this stage of the season, we need to treat every game as finals. We need to get wins.”