Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose woman told to remove car from Arbroath garage after four-month dispute

Debbie Davidson says she first organised for her Nissan Qashqai to be recovered to Parks of Arbroath on December 11 2023.

By Andrew Robson
Parks Nissan garage Arbroath and car of Montrose woman in dispute
Parks Arbroath and the Nissan Qashqai Image: Google Street View/Debbie Davidson

A Montrose woman was told to “remove her car from the premises” after a four-month dispute with Parks Arbroath.

Debbie Davidson says she first organised for her Nissan Qashqai to be repaired at Parks of Arbroath on December 11 2023 after hearing a “knocking noise” coming from the engine.

On January 3, she was told her car was fixed and ready to collect, with the garage replacing a fuel injector with a re-conditioned one.

‘Poor communication’

However, after collecting her car, Debbie noticed the noise was still present and arranged for it to be returned.

She says the car sat at the Nissan dealership for months and claims “poor communication” from staff led to her approaching Advice Direct Scotland.

The Nissan Parks dealership in Arbroath.
The Nissan dealership in Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

The delivery driver also made complaints to the garage based on dashcam footage of work being carried out on her vehicle.

And she contacted The Courier with her story, prompting us to make a call to Parks Arbroath in a bid to hear its take on events.

Debbie claims within minutes of our approach on Friday she was told to collect her car, which she claims still hasn’t been repaired.

She said: “I can’t believe it took going to the press to hear back from the garage.

“That has given me even more reason to speak out – they can’t get away with how they’ve treated me.”

Complaint sent to council

Debbie added: “It has now been five months since my car was first recovered to their garage and I’ve had to buy another car to travel to my work in Aberdeen.”

Parks Arbroath declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

Angus Council confirmed Advice Direct Scotland contacted their Trading Standards team in January to notify them of a complaint.

Conversation