Action taken on eight motorists as police target speeding on Kinross-shire ‘hotspots’

Five drivers have received tickets and three have been reported after being caught speeding at Kinross-shire “hotspots”.

Officers carried out speed checks on Saturday along the B966 in Gairneybank and Milnathort after receiving complaints of speeding in the area.

The checks resulted in five tickets being issued and three drivers reported to the procurator fiscal.

PC Millar from Kinross Police Office said: “As a result of the checks a number of drivers were stopped and warned about their speed.

“Five tickets were issued and three drivers were reported to the procurator fiscal for speeding offences.”

Local Conservative councillor, Neil Freshwater, described the two areas as speeding “hotspots”.

The Kinross-shire councillor said: “Particularly in the Gairneybank area there has been a big problem with speeding.

“So, it’s good that police have been active with this as it is something I’ve been pushing for.

“There have been vehicle-activated signs installed there but I don’t know if compliance is improving and the council is monitoring speeds.

“The Gairneybank stretch is a particular issue, as well as the road south out of Milnathort – it’s another hotspot.

“Gairneybank is probably where I get most complaints from so it’s important the police monitor it and we can get more prevention.”