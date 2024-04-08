Action taken on eight motorists as police target speeding on Kinross-shire ‘hotspots’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Action taken on eight motorists as police target speeding on Kinross-shire ‘hotspots’

A local councillor has backed the speed checks.

By Kieran Webster
Officers carrying out speed checks at Gairneybank and Milnathort
Officers carrying out speed checks at Gairneybank and Milnathort. Image: Police Scotland/Facebook

Five drivers have received tickets and three have been reported after being caught speeding at Kinross-shire “hotspots”.

Officers carried out speed checks on Saturday along the B966 in Gairneybank and Milnathort after receiving complaints of speeding in the area.

The checks resulted in five tickets being issued and three drivers reported to the procurator fiscal.

PC Millar from Kinross Police Office said: “As a result of the checks a number of drivers were stopped and warned about their speed.

“Five tickets were issued and three drivers were reported to the procurator fiscal for speeding offences.”

Speeders caught at Kinross-shire ‘hotspots’

Local Conservative councillor, Neil Freshwater, described the two areas as speeding “hotspots”.

The Kinross-shire councillor said: “Particularly in the Gairneybank area there has been a big problem with speeding.

“So, it’s good that police have been active with this as it is something I’ve been pushing for.

Councillor Neil Freshwater.
Councillor Neil Freshwater. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There have been vehicle-activated signs installed there but I don’t know if compliance is improving and the council is monitoring speeds.

“The Gairneybank stretch is a particular issue, as well as the road south out of Milnathort – it’s another hotspot.

“Gairneybank is probably where I get most complaints from so it’s important the police monitor it and we can get more prevention.”

