Dundee job centre branded ‘serious health risk’ amid ongoing maintenance issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee job centre branded ‘serious health risk’ amid ongoing maintenance issues

Broken customer lifts and blocked drainpipes are among the issues at the centre.

By Laura Devlin
The job centre at the Wellgate has ben branded a "health risk". Image: DC Thomson.
The job centre at the Wellgate has ben branded a "health risk". Image: DC Thomson.

The job centre at Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre has been branded a “serious health risk” amid ongoing maintenance issues.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has been forced to reopen the temporary centre in West Marketgait until repair work is carried out at the Wellgate location.

Lifts at the Wellgate premises have been out of order since last summer – meaning service users need to climb eight flights of stairs if they need to access the top floor.

Blocked drainpipes have also caused leaks at the building, which one person with knowledge of the situation claimed had led to “hazardous” conditions.

Conditions ‘nothing sort of alarming’

They said: “This ongoing situation not only causes physical exhaustion, but also poses a serious health risk to those unaware, with pre-existing health conditions.

“The conditions on floor five are nothing short of alarming.

“The presence of numerous wet patches on the ceiling, along with mould growth and an actual hole in the roof outside the staff lifts, is indicative of a severe neglect of health and safety standards.

“The failure to address these issues has led to water leakage, drenched floors and exposed wires, creating an environment that is not only unsanitary, but also potentially dangerous, with a faulty access door.”

The lifts have been out of order since July. Image: DC Thomson.

They added: “The use of dehumidifiers to mitigate the moisture issue has only exacerbated the discomfort for employees and claimants, with temperatures regularly exceeding 26/27C.

“It is deeply concerning that despite the severity of these issues, the management appears to be neglecting their responsibilities by failing to address them promptly and transparently.

“This blatant disregard for the well-being of both employees and claimants is unacceptable and must be rectified immediately.”

DWP ‘aware of ongoing issues’

A spokesperson for the DWP said: “We are aware of an ongoing issue with customer lifts at Wellgate job centre since July 2023.

“These are due to be replaced in May 2024.

“To mitigate impact on customers during this period, we have re-opened our temporary job centre located in West Marketgait to ensure all who need to access job centre services are able to.

“DWP leases Wellgate job centre from a landlord. DWP approached the landlord to begin external works to address leaks caused by blocked drainpipes in December 2023.

“Whilst we are awaiting works to begin, our partner, facility management company, MITIE is monitoring any leaks or potential damp, ensuring the health and safety of staff and customers is prioritised.”

The owners of the Wellgate have also been contacted for comment.

More from Dundee

Lochay Place in Menzieshill, Dundee, closed by emergency services
Dundee flats taped off after blaze in communal stairwell
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Shirley Dobbie obituary Picture shows; Shirley Dobbie . Dundee . Supplied by Dobbie family Date; Unknown
Former Broughty Ferry lollipop lady Shirley Dobbie dies just weeks after husband
Eljamel victim John Blackwood. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dad relives botched Eljamel operation that left him blind
Scott Sivewright.
Crooked Ninewells worker to lose job after wallet theft and driving offence
Ian Ashton, owner of SaltDog Marine, says the cross-Tay shuttle is here to stay.
Boat shuttle between Broughty Ferry and Tayport to run all year
Rain warning for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Warning of heavy rain across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Fire crews at Earn Crescent on Thursday after a flat fire
Dundee flat fire deemed 'not suspicious'
Lee Tucker denies that he caused his brother Reece’s death, and serious injury to two children, by dangerous driving.
Dundee driver tells jury of rescue efforts after Perthshire crash that killed brother
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.
Bell Street car park: Green travel hub operator sought for multi-million pound renovation
11
MSP Maurice Golden is currently in New York
Dundee-based MSP shares New Yorkers' surprise reaction to 4.8 magnitude earthquake

Conversation