Dundee job centre branded ‘serious health risk’ amid ongoing maintenance issues

The job centre at Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre has been branded a “serious health risk” amid ongoing maintenance issues.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has been forced to reopen the temporary centre in West Marketgait until repair work is carried out at the Wellgate location.

Lifts at the Wellgate premises have been out of order since last summer – meaning service users need to climb eight flights of stairs if they need to access the top floor.

Blocked drainpipes have also caused leaks at the building, which one person with knowledge of the situation claimed had led to “hazardous” conditions.

Conditions ‘nothing sort of alarming’

They said: “This ongoing situation not only causes physical exhaustion, but also poses a serious health risk to those unaware, with pre-existing health conditions.

“The conditions on floor five are nothing short of alarming.

“The presence of numerous wet patches on the ceiling, along with mould growth and an actual hole in the roof outside the staff lifts, is indicative of a severe neglect of health and safety standards.

“The failure to address these issues has led to water leakage, drenched floors and exposed wires, creating an environment that is not only unsanitary, but also potentially dangerous, with a faulty access door.”

They added: “The use of dehumidifiers to mitigate the moisture issue has only exacerbated the discomfort for employees and claimants, with temperatures regularly exceeding 26/27C.

“It is deeply concerning that despite the severity of these issues, the management appears to be neglecting their responsibilities by failing to address them promptly and transparently.

“This blatant disregard for the well-being of both employees and claimants is unacceptable and must be rectified immediately.”

DWP ‘aware of ongoing issues’

A spokesperson for the DWP said: “We are aware of an ongoing issue with customer lifts at Wellgate job centre since July 2023.

“These are due to be replaced in May 2024.

“To mitigate impact on customers during this period, we have re-opened our temporary job centre located in West Marketgait to ensure all who need to access job centre services are able to.

“DWP leases Wellgate job centre from a landlord. DWP approached the landlord to begin external works to address leaks caused by blocked drainpipes in December 2023.

“Whilst we are awaiting works to begin, our partner, facility management company, MITIE is monitoring any leaks or potential damp, ensuring the health and safety of staff and customers is prioritised.”

The owners of the Wellgate have also been contacted for comment.