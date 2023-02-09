Dundee Jobcentre opened during pandemic to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A temporary Jobcentre that opened in Dundee last year is to close.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) opened the centre in an office building on West Marketgait – next to the Travelodge and Papa John’s takeaway.

It also features a youth hub, which aims to offer expert employment advice to young people in the city.

A number of temporary Jobcentres were opened across the UK during the pandemic.

The additional space allowed it to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

However, a spokesperson said it no longer needed the space.

The Dundee site has been listed as one of nearly two dozen temporary Jobcentres that will close.

It is expected to shut for the final time before the end of March.

No reduction in service levels, DWP says

A DWP spokesperson said: “We no longer need the temporary space we acquired during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing.

“To continue providing our essential employment support and other services in a way that is cost efficient for the taxpayer, we are phasing out these temporarily leased sites.

“Staff and all customer services will return to the nearby established Jobcentre.”

The closure of the West Marketgait premises will not reduce service levels or access to face-to-face appointments, the spokesperson added.

“Customers will return to being served by their established Jobcentre.”

The Jobcentre in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre will remain open as normal.

The DWP already operates more than 600 permanent Jobcentres filled with work coaches to help and support those claiming legacy benefits and Universal Credit.