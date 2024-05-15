Eden Project Dundee to reveal budget and timeline after planning decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eden Project Dundee to reveal budget and timeline after planning decision

Eden's chief development officer said the Dundee attraction will definitely cost more than £100 million.

An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project.
By Rob McLaren

Eden Project will set its budget and timeline this year if it gets a positive planning decision from Dundee City Council.

The planning application for the eco attraction is to be debated by the local authority next month.

A positive outcome would act as a starting gun for the project, which it is hoped will help transform the city’s tourism appeal.

However, one of the people leading the Eden Dundee project said the Eden team could then be quiet for a few weeks – while they figure out how much it’s going to cost.

Making the project a reality has previously been estimated at £130 million.

Blair Parkin, chief experience development officer at Eden Project, said a more precise figure will be known in the coming months

He said: “Until we get planning approval, it’s quite difficult to know how much more design we’ve got to do.

“It’s therefore impossible to be definitive about timescales and cost.

“If we get a positive decision, we will probably keep our heads down for around six weeks because we’ve got a lot of work to do to figure out the cost and timescale.

Blair Parkin, chief experience development officer at Eden Project Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“We know we’ll have to raise north of £100m, but we don’t know how far north we’ll have to be.”

With a budget and timescale known, Eden will then mount a fundraising campaign.

Mr Parkin said more engagement, which Eden calls co-creation events, will take place with people in Dundee to inform the content within the site.

Eden Project plans “greening” of Dundee

Mr Parkin said the Eden Project team will be increasingly active in Dundee. They are close to securing city centre premises to have a base to work from.

Engagement will schools, which is already under way, will significantly ramp up.

Eden is also hoping to make progress on establishing the nine new guilds of Dundee, with local interest groups, which will supply some of the content for the finished Eden site.

Another project that will push forward is the “greening” of Dundee with Eden looking to encourage more biodiversity within the city.

The old gasworks at East Dock Street will be turned into Eden Project Dundee. Image: Ben Hirst

Blair explains: “Over a 10 year timescale, street improvements like repairing pavements and lighting improvements have to be made. We’re not asking people to deliver something new.

“We’re asking them to incorporate the Eden way of thinking and ideas into what they’re doing anyway.

“We are already running schools and community programmes but we are going to be shouting about these more to make people more aware of them and get involved.”

The Eden Project’s impact in Dundee was the subject of The Courier’s Business Conference last month.

Bridge required to ‘connect Eden to culture’

Mr Parkin said connecting Eden to the city and other attractions in Dundee was a big part of the plans.

He sees a 50 metre bridge spanning over East Dock Street and railway line as an essential part of joining Eden to the city.

“We need to connect to the Waterfront so people can walk from McManus to Discovery, the V&A, and the Unicorn.

Artist’s impression of the Eden Project Dundee pedestrian bridge. Image: Eden Project

“We need to link all of that up and deliver an ambition the city has of becoming a destination for more than one night.

“The bridge is vital for that ambition to connect Eden to community and to connect Eden to culture.”

Conversation