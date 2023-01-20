Gary Bowyer urges Dundee stars to embrace underdog status at St Mirren as he hopes for big noise from fans ‘starved’ of football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer has backed his Dundee stars to relish their underdog status at Premiership St Mirren.

The Dark Blues head to Paisley aiming to cause a cup upset with boss Bowyer saying few expect his side to emerge as winners.

But that won’t stop his Championship outfit believing they can progress in the Scottish Cup.

Bowyer said: “It’s a free hit for us.

“Down the road when I was manager of Blackburn in the Championship, we knocked Stoke and Swansea out who were Premier League at the time and took Liverpool to a replay. It’s the same thing.

“No one expects us to win on Saturday bar ourselves and the belief in the camp.”

Smarting

The Buddies have been impressive this season under manager Stephen Robinson with their home form underpinning their good work this term.

They are unbeaten on their own turf since the first game of the season and have beaten Celtic and drawn with Rangers there this campaign.

“You look at the job Steve has done there. He’s pulled everybody together at St Mirren,” the Dundee boss added.

“We’ve watched them three or four times now and you have to give him an enormous amount of credit for the job being done there.

“They are the only team to beat Celtic in the league this season so nothing but respect for what he has done.

“It’s a tough draw for us but that’s the beauty of the cup – that home record of 10 unbeaten, that’s when things happen in the cup.

“They’ll be smarting from defeat on Wednesday and conceding from set-plays.

“We know the threat they carry.”

Cup atmosphere

Bowyer hopes to see a sizeable away following pack into the SMiSA Stadium.

And says the magic of the cup could give those travelling punters an afternoon to remember.

“I think the fans will be starved of seeing us play!” The Dens boss joked after their last three games were called off.

“It’ll be brilliant to see a big away support. It looks a lovely ground and getting all our fans behind one goal creates that cup atmosphere.

“It’s just a slightly different feel to a league game.

“I’ve been impressed with our away following all season with the noise that they make is very good.

“Hopefully we can give them a performance to give them something to cheer about.”