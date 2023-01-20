Gary Bowyer urges Dundee stars to embrace underdog status at St Mirren as he hopes for big noise from fans ‘starved’ of football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee stars to embrace underdog status at St Mirren as he hopes for big noise from fans ‘starved’ of football

By George Cran
January 20 2023, 12.00pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Gary Bowyer has backed his Dundee stars to relish their underdog status at Premiership St Mirren.

The Dark Blues head to Paisley aiming to cause a cup upset with boss Bowyer saying few expect his side to emerge as winners.

But that won’t stop his Championship outfit believing they can progress in the Scottish Cup.

Bowyer said: “It’s a free hit for us.

“Down the road when I was manager of Blackburn in the Championship, we knocked Stoke and Swansea out who were Premier League at the time and took Liverpool to a replay. It’s the same thing.

Bowyer takes on Liverpool as Blackburn manager. Image: PA.

“No one expects us to win on Saturday bar ourselves and the belief in the camp.”

Smarting

The Buddies have been impressive this season under manager Stephen Robinson with their home form underpinning their good work this term.

They are unbeaten on their own turf since the first game of the season and have beaten Celtic and drawn with Rangers there this campaign.

“You look at the job Steve has done there. He’s pulled everybody together at St Mirren,” the Dundee boss added.

St Mirren were beaten 4-0 by Celtic in midweek. Image: SNS.

“We’ve watched them three or four times now and you have to give him an enormous amount of credit for the job being done there.

“They are the only team to beat Celtic in the league this season so nothing but respect for what he has done.

“It’s a tough draw for us but that’s the beauty of the cup – that home record of 10 unbeaten, that’s when things happen in the cup.

“They’ll be smarting from defeat on Wednesday and conceding from set-plays.

“We know the threat they carry.”

Cup atmosphere

Bowyer hopes to see a sizeable away following pack into the SMiSA Stadium.

And says the magic of the cup could give those travelling punters an afternoon to remember.

“I think the fans will be starved of seeing us play!” The Dens boss joked after their last three games were called off.

Dundee fans at Ayr United in December. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“It’ll be brilliant to see a big away support. It looks a lovely ground and getting all our fans behind one goal creates that cup atmosphere.

“It’s just a slightly different feel to a league game.

“I’ve been impressed with our away following all season with the noise that they make is very good.

“Hopefully we can give them a performance to give them something to cheer about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks

Most Commented