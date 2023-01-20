‘Medical matter’ prompts emergency response on Standing Stane Road in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency crews were called to attend a “medical matter” on a busy Fife road on Friday.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called to the A915 Standing Stane Road, close to Cameron Bridge, at around 11am.

The fire service said the incident involved an HGV and sent three appliances from nearby Methil, along with a heavy rescue unit from Perth.

Police Scotland confirmed the incident was a medical matter but has not confirmed any further details.

The road reopened shortly before noon.