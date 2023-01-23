Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they’ve been ‘crying out for’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they’ve been ‘crying out for’

By Eric Nicolson
January 23 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 23 2023, 9.49am
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone have been “crying out” for athleticism in central midfield, according to Remi Matthews.

And the young duo who brought energy and control to that part of the pitch have hopefully provided the solution.

On-loan goalkeeper Matthews was greatly impressed by the performances of Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips in the 1-0 weekend Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers.

The middle of the park has been a problem area for Saints in a five-game losing run that has now become six.

But that certainly was the case when MacPherson and Phillips matched up against the likes of Ryan Jack and John Lundstram on Saturday.

“We all know how well they did,” said Matthews.

“The gaffer’s praised them. They were solid.

“Cammy was brilliant on the ball and so was Dan.

“Dan gets about and never stops running. You saw that.

“We’ve been crying out for that in the last couple of weeks so it was positive to see, lovely to see. So happy days.

“Dan works hard in training. He’s always one of the better players in small-sided games.

“You can see that when he gets on the ball, he likes to try and get it turned out and play out the other side.

“That makes such a big difference. I can only speak highly of Dan.”

Corner turned?

On the wider issue of the collective one to 11 display, Matthews believes a corner was turned, even in defeat.

“Absolutely,” said the Englishman.

“I think everyone could see, from our fans to their fans and you guys, that this was a solid performance from us from front to back.

“We’ve just got to push on now and give the same again next week at Ibrox.

“We’ve got to take the positives from here and move on to Saturday.”

Andy Considine challenges for a header. Image: PA.

Matthews had two centre-halves in front of him rather than three for the first time as a Saints player.

It won’t be a one-off.

“We did a lot of work on the back four,” said the Crystal Palace keeper. “The gaffer did a lot of work building into this game and it sets the standard where we know what we’ve got to do.

“I thought Gordy (Liam Gordon) and Andy (Considine) were excellent, Monty (Adam Montgomery) was superb, Browny (James Brown) did well until he had to come off and then Drey (Wright) filled in well.

“The goal is obviously a wonder strike in the end. It’s one of them. Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up.”

Fans back soon

Matthews hopes that there won’t be any lingering disunity between supporters and the club now that the fan boycott of the Rangers game has taken place.

St Johnstone fans showed their frustrations on Saturday in more ways than one. Image: SNS.

“We probably missed the fans in the last 10,” he said, “To give us that push.

“But whatever has happened has happened and we need to put that to bed.

“Hopefully we can give the fans a bit more to be happy about. We need them there on Saturday and we can’t wait to see them.

“Look, the last couple of weeks haven’t been good enough but we know that as a team and a club. We can only go off what we’ve done on Saturday and build on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson should be happy with his new formation and is the time right for a Theo Bair loan? Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why St Johnstone back four should be here to stay and what…
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson 'like two new players', says St Johnstone boss Callum…
Ben Davies and Melker Hallberg in action. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Talking points and player ratings as Perth side exit Scottish Cup…
Nicky Clark during a St. Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Nicky Clark confident St Johnstone 'form will turn', with belief high of Scottish Cup…
Jordan White. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone make offer for Ross County striker Jordan White but have other options
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Ross Sinclair
Stewart Petrie keen to keep 'outstanding' St Johnstone keeper Ross Sinclair at Montrose until…
John Mahon and Adam Montgomery. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson opens up on John Mahon exit to Sligo Rovers…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone's Livingston horror show has changed Callum Davidson's mind about January transfers -…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson opens up on Rangers ticket row talks with St Johnstone chairman Steve…
3

Most Read

1
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man’s quest to improve city centre leads to app launch
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
Dundee councillor Lynne Short speaking at a gender reform demonstration.. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter
Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to ‘Auschwitz’
7
4
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon’s ‘human trafficking’…
5
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Police in attendance at the crash on Arran Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man flees after crashing van in Dundee
8
Satinder Singh Sidhu, the owner of restaurant Sidhu's, on County Place Image: Amie Flett.
Licence granted for Perth restaurant whose owner dreams of winning Michelin star
9
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia ‘went through hell’ in local hospital
10
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were ‘bored as f**k’

More from The Courier

Ballo the otter found near-dead near Kinross
Otter driven over and left for dead in Kinross makes recovery
24 December 2020 A large green Alpha Laval slurry tank on a small farm on the Stockbridge Road near Donaghadee in County Down Northern Ireland; Shutterstock ID 1881662047; purchase_order: Press and Journal; job: Farming
Disappointment over agri-environment package but slurry support welcomed
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January. Image: SNS
Joao Balde: We want to reward dedicated Arbroath fans by staying in Championship
Fire appliance heading to Rossie Priory. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle blaze at historic Rossie Priory in Carse of Gowrie
Aziz Behich and Messi, left, and James Stokes, right. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DCT
Lionel Messi or University of Stirling? Dundee United ace Aziz Behich affords the same…
Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
'Long-term decline' in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Post Thumbnail
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented