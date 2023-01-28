Stunning Michael McKenna effort ‘worthy of winning a league title’ claims Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stunning Michael McKenna effort ‘worthy of winning a league title’ claims Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

By Ewan Smith
January 28 2023, 5.57pm
Michael McKenna netted a stunning winner for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna netted a stunning winner for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hailed the Michael McKenna wonderstrike at Morton as ‘a goal worthy of winning a league title.’

McKenna netted a half-volley from 25 yards as Arbroath beat Ton 2-1 to bolster their Championship survival hopes.

The win moves the Angus side to within a point of eighth-placed Cove Rangers ahead of the visit of Raith Rovers to Gayfield on Saturday.

Campbell said: “Michael McKenna’s goal was worthy of winning the league, never mind that game.

“We had seven passes before a great set-up from Ryan Dow. Michael did what Michael does by lashing it into the top corner.

Michael McKenna hopes Arbroath can string a few results together. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna earn praise from Arbroath manager Dick Campbell after his stunning winner. Image: SNS

“More importantly, what a great three points.

“We’ve not lost any ground and have gained ground on Cove.

“My wife’s out tonight so I’ll be having a party in the house myself with a nice bottle of malt. It may even be a Chateauneuf Du Pape!”

Michael McKenna goal cheers Dick Campbell after ‘poor’ first half

Campbell was, rightly, beaming at Arbroath’s win and second half performance.

But he admits he was less than impressed with the way they started the game as they fell behind to an early George Oakley effort.

Incredibly Arbroath haven’t lost to Morton in ELEVEN games and they more than merited this win.

Dick Campbell celebrated a stunning win at Morton thanks to a late Michael McKenna strike. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

“I never lost the head at half-time but I had every right to lose it,” added Campbell.

“I felt we played very poorly in the first 45. We didn’t close people down, didn’t put anyone under pressure and lost a terrible early goal.

“Our defenders left him unmarked and that shouldn’t happen in my team.

“But you have to admire the Arbroath we saw in the second half.

“My keeper’s not had a save to make and we’ve had five glaring chances.

“We were excellent and worked our way back into it. I’m delighted.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
