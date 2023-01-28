Stunning Michael McKenna effort ‘worthy of winning a league title’ claims Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hailed the Michael McKenna wonderstrike at Morton as ‘a goal worthy of winning a league title.’

McKenna netted a half-volley from 25 yards as Arbroath beat Ton 2-1 to bolster their Championship survival hopes.

The win moves the Angus side to within a point of eighth-placed Cove Rangers ahead of the visit of Raith Rovers to Gayfield on Saturday.

Campbell said: “Michael McKenna’s goal was worthy of winning the league, never mind that game.

“We had seven passes before a great set-up from Ryan Dow. Michael did what Michael does by lashing it into the top corner.

“More importantly, what a great three points.

“We’ve not lost any ground and have gained ground on Cove.

“My wife’s out tonight so I’ll be having a party in the house myself with a nice bottle of malt. It may even be a Chateauneuf Du Pape!”

Michael McKenna goal cheers Dick Campbell after ‘poor’ first half

Campbell was, rightly, beaming at Arbroath’s win and second half performance.

But he admits he was less than impressed with the way they started the game as they fell behind to an early George Oakley effort.

Incredibly Arbroath haven’t lost to Morton in ELEVEN games and they more than merited this win.

“I never lost the head at half-time but I had every right to lose it,” added Campbell.

“I felt we played very poorly in the first 45. We didn’t close people down, didn’t put anyone under pressure and lost a terrible early goal.

“Our defenders left him unmarked and that shouldn’t happen in my team.

“But you have to admire the Arbroath we saw in the second half.

“My keeper’s not had a save to make and we’ve had five glaring chances.

“We were excellent and worked our way back into it. I’m delighted.”