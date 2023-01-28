Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Michael McKenna stunner earns Angus men vital win at Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and ratings as Michael McKenna stunner earns Angus men vital win at Morton

By Ewan Smith
January 28 2023, 4.53pm
Arbroath faced Morton in Greenock. Image: SNS
Arbroath faced Morton in Greenock. Image: SNS

Michael McKenna was an Arbroath driving force as they challenged for promotion to the Scottish Premiership last term.

And with one unbelievable swipe of his right boot against Morton, he netted a goal that could be so, so crucial in their Championship survival fight.

McKenna netted a late long-range winner after Colin Hamilton had cancelled out George Oakley’s opener in a 2-1 win at Cappielow.

Arbroath v Morton: Key moments

It took Morton just three minutes to make the breakthrough.

Debutant Oakley eventually got on the end of a Carlo Pignatiello cross and headed home from close range.

Arbroath held their own for the rest of the first half, pressing for a leveller.

Michael McKenna hopes Arbroath can string a few results together. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna was at the heart of most Arbroath attacks at Morton. Image: SNS

Michael McKenna, Ryan Dow and Colin Hamilton all had long-range efforts thwarted by Ton keeper Brian Schwake.

But Arbroath’s best effort fell to Sean Adarkwa who cut in from the left touchline to curl a right foot effort towards the top corner.

Schwake blocked that strike but Arbroath were looking far more potent going forward than they have in recent months.

Ironically, it was defender Colin Hamilton who drew Lichties level on 63 minutes as he tapped in Adarkwa’s low effort from close range.

Arbroath’s second was a thing of beauty as McKenna unleashed an unstoppable 25 yard effort into the top corner.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Stewart 6, Hamilton 7, O’Brien 7, Little 7, Balde 8 (Gold 3), McKenna 7, Bitsindou 6, Olusanya 6 (Hilson 4), Adarkwa 8, Dow 7 (Hetherington 4). Subs not used: Gill, Gold, Linn, Ben El-Mhanni, Allan, Tait.

Arbroath v Morton star man

Adarkwa is a real nuisance for Arbroath and on any other day he’d win this award hands down.

But you simply can’t ignore

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell rallied his Arbroath troops with an inspired pre-match speech where he vowed his players were ‘ready to do battle in the trenches.’

With Cove losing heavily to Ayr United on Friday night, this was a real opportunity for Lichties to close the gap on their relegation rivals.

Ricky Gilles, who has been granted an Arbroath testimonial after signing a new deal, started his 350th game for the Angus side.

And Campbell handed a debut to another of his six January signings with Toyosi Olusanya partnering Sean Adarkwa in attack.

Ricky Little made his 350th appearance for Arbroath at Morton. Image: SNS

Having two men in attack is a luxury Arbroath have rarely experienced this term.

And it certainly offered Lichties more options with Adarkwa’s clever hold-up play the perfect foil for Toyosi’s pace.

Campbell elected to watch most of the first period from the stand.

But he returned to the dugout to roar them on before the break.

His January transfer business has made a big difference to this team.

And with new faces expected in the coming weeks, the future looks brighter for Arbroath.

Man in the middle

Mike Roncone ignored a lot of niggly fouls which, ironically, allowed the game to flow.

