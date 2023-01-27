VIDEO: Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are ready to ‘battle in the trenches’ to secure Championship survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football

VIDEO: Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are ready to ‘battle in the trenches’ to secure Championship survival

By Ewan Smith
January 27 2023, 5.05pm Updated: January 27 2023, 5.29pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is up for the Championship survival fight. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell is ready to go to war in the trenches with his battle-ready Arbroath side in a Championship survival fight.

Arbroath are in three-way tie with Cove Rangers and Hamilton to stay up.

But Campbell is convinced the six January reinforcements he has made can complement the core squad that has served Arbroath admirably during his seven-year tenure.

The highly-experienced coach has seen it all in the game having first stepped into the dugout in 1987.

Campell led Lichties to the brink of the Scottish Premiership last term after winning titles in 2017 and 2019.

Dick Campbell has won two titles in the most successful period in Arbroath’s 145-year history. Image: SNS

This could be one of his biggest challenges as Arbroath bid for a FIFTH successive season in the Championship.

Courier Sport witnessed at Arbroath’s training earlier this week and Campbell and his team are more than up for it.

“I got a lot of pats on my back for what we achieved last year,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“But it wasn’t all about me. It was about what everyone at the club did.

“It’s changed this year. We’re in a fight but you’d LOVE to be in the trenches with big Dick, I can promise you that.

Dick Campbell D-day

“I’d also love to be in the trenches with what I’ve got here at the club.

“Let’s bring it on. D-day? I’ll tell you what D-day is.

“It’s playing Arbroath at a game of fitba on a Saturday!

“We’ve tried to make training hard work but fun. People should always have a smile on their face when they are working with me.

“I lost two of my mates last week. people I went to school with. That puts life into perspective.

“Life is to be lived. When you are asked to work then you should work hard because then you reap what you sow.

“Arbroath will work their socks off between now and the end of the season to stay up.

“The supporters recognise that and have been magnificent.

“They could easily criticise us but they have got right behind us. They are very supportive and we’ll work our socks off for them.”





