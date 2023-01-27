VIDEO: Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are ready to ‘battle in the trenches’ to secure Championship survival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell is ready to go to war in the trenches with his battle-ready Arbroath side in a Championship survival fight.

Arbroath are in three-way tie with Cove Rangers and Hamilton to stay up.

But Campbell is convinced the six January reinforcements he has made can complement the core squad that has served Arbroath admirably during his seven-year tenure.

The highly-experienced coach has seen it all in the game having first stepped into the dugout in 1987.

Campell led Lichties to the brink of the Scottish Premiership last term after winning titles in 2017 and 2019.

This could be one of his biggest challenges as Arbroath bid for a FIFTH successive season in the Championship.

Courier Sport witnessed at Arbroath’s training earlier this week and Campbell and his team are more than up for it.

“I got a lot of pats on my back for what we achieved last year,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“But it wasn’t all about me. It was about what everyone at the club did.

“It’s changed this year. We’re in a fight but you’d LOVE to be in the trenches with big Dick, I can promise you that.

Dick Campbell D-day

“I’d also love to be in the trenches with what I’ve got here at the club.

“Let’s bring it on. D-day? I’ll tell you what D-day is.

“It’s playing Arbroath at a game of fitba on a Saturday!

“We’ve tried to make training hard work but fun. People should always have a smile on their face when they are working with me.

“I lost two of my mates last week. people I went to school with. That puts life into perspective.

“Life is to be lived. When you are asked to work then you should work hard because then you reap what you sow.

“Arbroath will work their socks off between now and the end of the season to stay up.

“The supporters recognise that and have been magnificent.

“They could easily criticise us but they have got right behind us. They are very supportive and we’ll work our socks off for them.”