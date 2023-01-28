Clyde v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars drop points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clyde v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars drop points

By Craig Cairns
January 28 2023, 4.59pm
Dunfermline took on Clyde at the ZLX Stadium.
Dunfermline took on Clyde at the ZLX Stadium.

Dunfermline lost ground in the League One title race with a 1-1 draw at Clyde at the ZLX Stadium.

It was the third time this season The Bully Wee have proved stubborn opposition for the Pars, taking two draws from those three.

Martin Rennie put Jim Duffy’s men ahead early in the game before Josh Edwards equalised six minutes before half-time.

James McPake’s side dominated the second half but were unable to get their noses in front.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

With Falklirk winning at Edinburgh it leaves Dunfermline five points clear at the top of the league.

Key moments

It was an uncharacteristically sloppy start from the Pars and it saw them go behind from an early corner.

There have been many occasions McPake’s side have taken a while to get going but they have largely kept a solid defence during that time.

Miscommunication and poor decisions by the back three meant some of their issues were self-inflicted.

Edwards went close within minutes of Rennie’s opener, before Matty Todd also shot just wide.

Craig Wighton then missed a close-range header and you wondered if it was going to be one of those afternoons.

Edwards capped off signing a new deal this week with a goal as the half drew close.

Lewis McCann made a difference as one of two half-time changes but it was a frustrating half for the Pars.

Todd had a shot saved after another clever set-piece and Kyle Macdonald flashed over a cross that should have at least been met by someone.

Clyde posed little threat after the break but there were still a few uncomfortable moments for the Dunfermline defence.

McCann sent a header towards goal in injury-time but it was deflected wide.

Player ratings

Dunfermline (3-4-2-1): Mehmet 6; Comrie 7, Benedictus 6, Breen 6; Macdonald 7 (O’Hara 6), Hamilton 7, Chalmers 6 (Ritchie-Hosler 6), Edwards 7; Mochrie 6 (McCann 7), Todd 7; Wighton 6 (Todorov 6). Subs not used: Little, Fenton, Young, Tod, Mahon.

Star man: Josh Edwards

While not a terrible performance there weren’t many competing to be the man of the match either.

McCann made a difference off the bench in the second half but his final touch wasn’t quite there and throughout the match Macdonald was a threat down the right.

It was Edwards’ goal that earned the Pars a point, though, and he also put in the delivery for their other best chance of the afternoon when Wighton headed wide.

Manager under the microscope

McPake was able to bring back his loanees but was without Sam Fisher in the league for the first time after he was recalled by Dundee.

He went with the same starting XI that acquitted itself so well at Firhill the week before.

He did not get the same level of performance – in what is their third away game in a week – and made a double-substitution at half-time, replacing Joe Chalmers and Chris Mochrie with Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Lewis McCann.

Nikolay Todorov replaced Wighton in the second half before Kevin O’Hara came on for Macdonald but they couldn’t turn their dominance into the winning goal.

