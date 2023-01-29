Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop

By Claire Warrender
January 29 2023, 5.59am
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Shona Jones is transforming Carol's Shop in Elie into a 1950's-style ice cream destination.Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A former nurse is transforming a Fife ice cream shop into a 1950s-style instagrammable destination.

Shona Jones left her role as lead nurse at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary’s emergency department eight years ago.

Twenty-four years of dealing with traumatic cases had taken its toll on her mental health and she wanted a different pace of life.

Shona has run Carol’s Shop in Elie for eight years. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Shona, 50, took over Carol’s Shop in her home village of Elie, running it on behalf of owner Carol Birrell.

The popular High Street business sells ice cream, milkshake and waffles and sees queues of customers outside each summer.

However, Shona has now bought the shop from Carol and has grand plans for the East Neuk spot.

She said: “Folk come from far and wide for Porrelli ice cream but I want to put my own stamp on the shop.

“It’s already a popular shop but we’re going to have a 1950s theme and make it instagrammable.”

Looking for treasure under the floor

In order to do that, Shona and husband Kenny are in the middle of a huge redecoration project that has involved digging up the floor.

“We knew there was an issue with the floor when we bought the business because when you walked past the cheesecake machine, it wobbled,” Shona said.

After stripping back several layers of old linoleum they dug into the floor and thought they had struck gold.

Shona shows off the “treasure” found under the floor of the Elie ice cream shop. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I thought we’d found the Elie hoard,” joked Shona.

“But what we found was a china doll, two china handles, some broken bottles and a Courier from 1942.

“One of the stories was about the then Queen and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret going to an event.

“And another included a war scene with a picture of soldiers in Europe.

“The work on the floor has set us back by about a week but we’re hoping to catch up so we can open in March as planned.”

New name and retro design

Shona will still sell Porrelli’s ice cream and her other well-loved products.

But among the changes will be a new name for the shop.

“I thought about leaving it as Carol’s Shop but my name isn’t Carol,” said Shona, who also runs the Elie and Earlsferry Photos page on Facebook.

The new logo for LJ's Elie ice cream shop, designed by Bill Bruce of Cellardyke.
The new logo for LJ’s Elie ice cream shop, designed by Bill Bruce of Cellardyke.

“We’ve decided on LJ’s, which is the initials of my maiden name, Lamond, and my married name, Jones.

“We’ve gone with a retro design and colours for the shop.

“I honestly believe I was born in the wrong decade. I just love the 50s!”

The only things that won’t be retro are two Instagram frames – one inside and one in the window – where customers can pose for selfies.

Elie ice cream shop ‘is my happy place’

Shona described her business as her “escape”.

“I had been enjoying nursing but 24 years of sustained tragedy and then a series of unfortunate cases affected me mentally,” she said.

“I handed in my notice, which was a scary step, but my ex-colleagues and family all supported me in it.

“My last shift in charge was Hogmanay 2016-17.

“A lot of my work mates still come and see me and have an ice cream.

“The shop has become my happy place, which is reflected in the branding.

“The biggest issue I have now is a dropped cone.

“99.9% of the time our customers are lovely and happy and I just love the kids’ wee faces.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

To go with story by Matteo Bell. Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton has called for Barry Martin to be given the Georges Cross Picture shows; Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton and Fife firefighter Barry Martin. Edinburgh, Lothian. Supplied by PA and SFRS Date; 28/01/2023
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife's signature on paperwork
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD - the 'hidden' condition more common than…
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer's Special Olympics dream comes…
2
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Police confirm probe launched over Glenrothes public art disappearance
The Post Office scandal has been called a 'matter of deep concern'
Call to quash Fife sub-postmaster's embezzlement conviction
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for 'one of world’s biggest TV…
Dragos Henter. Image: Facebook.
Sinister chef threatened to slash woman's face 'like the Joker' in terrifying Dundee restaurant…

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
2
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
7

More from The Courier

Dawn Airlie has taken over as the region's new hedgehog champion. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
New hedgehog hero launches Dundee charity after closure of Wormit rescue centre
Richard McMenemy at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row
James and Melissa Gray-Cheape from Forfar took part in their 1961 TR3a last year. Image: Paul Reid
Full speed ahead with plans for Forfar Rotary 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour
Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas. Image: PA Photo/Sam Folan
Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert
Callum Davidson speaks to referee Willie Collum. Image: SNS.
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack escaping with a yellow card after 'straight leg' challenge 'sums…
Extensive inquiries have been ongoing to trace Matthew James. Image: Police Scotland
CCTV images released in search for missing Highlands man spotted on Arbroath High Street
McPake was speaking after his side drew at Clyde. Image: SNS.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'could have played all night and not scored' versus Clyde
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more despite thumping victory over Queen's Park as he…
Michael McKenna netted a stunning winner for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Stunning Michael McKenna effort 'worthy of winning a league title' claims Arbroath boss Dick…
The St Johnstone players were furious that Ryan Jack wasn't sent off. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Talking points, star man and player ratings from loss to Rangers…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented