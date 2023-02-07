Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Environment

Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak

By Aileen Robertson
February 7 2023, 6.00am
Image: Shutterstock/Photoarte
Image: Shutterstock/Photoarte

A Fife poultry farmer is the latest to face a mass cull of their flock amid the current bird flu outbreak.

Birds are set to be killed at Woodlea Poultry Farm near Crossgates after H5N1, avian influenza, was confirmed.

Nigel Kerr is head of protective services for Fife Council.

He said: “We are working closely with partners in Apha (Animal and Plant Health Agency), Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, and Fife NHS, monitoring and advising on this situation.

“Once avian flu has been confirmed, there are strict national guidelines we have to follow when dealing with ill or dead birds.”

Control zone round Fife farm

A 3km protection zone has been declared around the poultry farm.

An exclusion zone around a Fife bird flu outbreak
A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the outbreak near Crossgates in Fife. Image: Scottish Government

Anyone with captive birds within this area must keep their animals indoors. They must also follow strict biosecurity measures.

In addition, there is a 10km surveillance zone, restricting the movement of captive birds and animals.

“Disease control zones and restrictions are in place in the area,” said Nigel.

“We’re following all the national guidance and supporting Apha while this outbreak is dealt with.

“The team from Apha are actively contacting bird keepers within the disease control zone providing advice.”

The Courier was unable to contact the farm for comment.

When we visited the premises, officials at the entrance to the farm advised us to leave.

Misery for poultry farmers

Last year between January and October, nearly 90,000 chickens were slaughtered across Scotland as a result of the bird flu outbreak.

It is the second time in recent months that bird flu has devastated a Fife poultry farm.

Bird flu was confirmed at a farm near Ladybank just before Christmas.

The disease has also recently affected flocks near Forfar and Crieff.

A spokesperson for Defra (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) said she could not reveal how many hens had been affected at Crossgates.

This was because of “commercial reasons”.

However, just one confirmed case of avian flu could result in tens of thousands of birds being killed.

Last year, an egg farmer near Kinross said he feared for the 39,500 hens he keeps.

Meanwhile, avian flu has also been found in wild birds. Species affected range from swans to sparrowhawks. It has also been discovered in a small number of mammals.

