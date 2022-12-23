Bird flu outbreak confirmed at farm near Ladybank in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed at a farm near Ladybank in Fife, according to public health officials.

A 1.8 mile protection zone has been introduced around Daftmill Farm as a result of the find.

The zones limit the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure within the infected zone to prevent any further spread of disease.

A surveillance zone of 6.2 miles is also in place.

Fife Council’s head of protective services Nigel Kerr said the local authority is supporting the Scottish Government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency in response to the outbreak.

Strict guidelines in place

He added: “We are working closely with partners in APHA, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, and NHS Fife, monitoring and advising on this situation.

“Once avian flu has been confirmed, there are strict national guidelines we have to follow when dealing with ill or dead birds.

“Disease control zones and restrictions are in place in the area. We’re following all the national guidance and supporting APHA while this outbreak is dealt with.

“The team from APHA are actively contacting bird keepers within the disease control zone providing advice.”

Advice issued

He said that while bird flu remains an issue, it’s important locals avoid touching dead or sick wild birds.

They are also advised to keep dogs and other pets away from birds. Those who keep poultry are being asked to wash their hands and disinfect footwear.

A number of other outbreaks have been confirmed in Scotland – mainly in the north-east of the country.

The most recent in the Tayside area was at a farm near Crieff in Perthshire on Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of birds culled

An avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) was declared across the whole of the UK on October 17.

In rare cases, it can affect humans and is spread by close contact with an infected bird.

However, most strains do not infect humans – and the illness cannot be passed on through eating fully-cooked poultry or eggs.

As of the end of November, more than 220,000 domestic birds had been culled in Scotland due to bird flu.

In England, 1.67 million turkeys and two million chickens have been culled.