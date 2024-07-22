Steven Donaldson memorial run organiser hopes event will show depth of support for family of Kinnordy murder victim

The organiser of this weekend’s Steven Donaldson memorial ride believes the combined might of Angus communities and Scotland’s bikers will send a massive show of support to the Kinnordy murder victim’s family.

It comes as the prospect of killer Tasmin Glass being released on the eve of Saturday’s event hangs agonisingly over the murdered oil worker’s loved ones.

But north east man Billy Connell hopes the “disgusting” possibility of Steven’s former girlfriend being granted parole will galvanise Scotland’s bikers in tribute to their fellow enthusiast.

Hundreds of motorcyclists have taken part in previous memorial runs.

And in 2022, Steven’s dad, Bill, was pillion on his son’s treasured BMW machine.

Killer Glass due back before parole board

Glass faces a parole hearing on Friday.

It is the third time this year a panel will have considered her application for release.

She is half way through the ten-year sentence imposed in 2019 for her “pivotal” role in Steven’s killing.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide, while an Edinburgh High Court jury found co-accused Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson both guilty of murder.

Mr Connell organised the first memorial ride in 2019.

It did not take place last year, but returns this weekend with the blessing of the Donaldson family.

Billy said: “It’s disgusting to think she (Glass) might be free by the weekend, and awful for Steven’s family.

“All we can do is hope for a huge turnout to show them that this is all about Steven – honouring him has always been the only objective.

“It can’t be right that the parole board would even think about releasing her the day before.

“But we have no control over that, all we can do is turn out to show the family we are with them.”

Steven Donaldson memorial run will pass through Forfar and Kirriemuir

He said: “I will really push the memorial ride this week.

“There’s already been a lot of interest on the Facebook page and a lot of folk are on holiday so hopefully they will come to Arbroath.

“I spoke to Lori (Steven’s sister) a few weeks ago and they are happy it is going ahead again.”

The ride will begin at Victoria Park in Arbroath. Bikers are due to gather from around 10am on Saturday before it departs around 12/12.30pm.

The convoy will pass through Forfar and Kirriemuir, where people have previously gathered in huge numbers to applaud the two-wheeled tribute.

And it will end at Kinnordy Loch, where an oak tree to remember Steven was planted.

Mr Connell is backing The Courier’s Voice for Victims campaign, which is calling for a reform of Scotland’s parole process.

We want to ensure families like Steven Donaldson’s are not ignored.

“It seems people get put away and they have more rights than their victims,” added Mr Connell.

“And it looks like they’re going to let even more out of prison because they don’t have room.

“I’m 100% in support of anything that will help families like Steven’s – and so many others.”

Extra jail time for Kinnordy killer Callum Davidson

Last week, murderer Callum Davidson was sentenced after being caught with an illicit SIM card in his Perth prison cell.

It is the second time the Kinnordy killer has been snared by prison authorities with a contraband card.

In a video link from the Tayside jail, lifer Davidson fumed as he had four months added to the 24-year term Lord Pentland handed down in 2019.

The court heard the earliest date Davidson would have been eligible for parole prior to the offence was 2042.

Fellow murderer Steven Dickie took his own life in prison in November 2019.