Steven Donaldson memorial run organiser hopes event will show depth of support for family of Kinnordy murder victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Steven Donaldson memorial run organiser hopes event will show depth of support for family of Kinnordy murder victim

Hundreds of bikers are expected to turn out in tribute to murdered Angus oil worker Steven Donaldson this weekend - as his family wait to see whether killer Tasmin Glass will be freed on parole from a 10-year jail term for killing her former boyfriend.

By Graham Brown
The 2019 Steven Donaldson memorial ride arriving at Kinnordy Loch.
The 2019 Steven Donaldson memorial ride arriving at Kinnordy Loch. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The organiser of this weekend’s Steven Donaldson memorial ride believes the combined might of Angus communities and Scotland’s bikers will send a massive show of support to the Kinnordy murder victim’s family.

It comes as the prospect of killer Tasmin Glass being released on the eve of Saturday’s event hangs agonisingly over the murdered oil worker’s loved ones.

But north east man Billy Connell hopes the “disgusting” possibility of Steven’s former girlfriend being granted parole will galvanise Scotland’s bikers in tribute to their fellow enthusiast.

Steven Donaldson
Steven Donaldson was murdered in 2018.

Hundreds of motorcyclists have taken part in previous memorial runs.

And in 2022, Steven’s dad, Bill, was pillion on his son’s treasured BMW machine.

Killer Glass due back before parole board

Glass faces a parole hearing on Friday.

It is the third time this year a panel will have considered her application for release.

She is half way through the ten-year sentence imposed in 2019 for her “pivotal” role in Steven’s killing.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide, while an Edinburgh High Court jury found co-accused Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson both guilty of murder.

Mr Connell organised the first memorial ride in 2019.

Steven Donaldson memorial motorcycle run.
A wreath laid at Kinnordy in 2019. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It did not take place last year, but returns this weekend with the blessing of the Donaldson family.

Billy said: “It’s disgusting to think she (Glass) might be free by the weekend, and awful for Steven’s family.

“All we can do is hope for a huge turnout to show them that this is all about Steven – honouring him has always been the only objective.

“It can’t be right that the parole board would even think about releasing her the day before.

“But we have no control over that, all we can do is turn out to show the family we are with them.”

Steven Donaldson memorial run will pass through Forfar and Kirriemuir

He said: “I will really push the memorial ride this week.

“There’s already been a lot of interest on the Facebook page and a lot of folk are on holiday so hopefully they will come to Arbroath.

“I spoke to Lori (Steven’s sister) a few weeks ago and they are happy it is going ahead again.”

The ride will begin at Victoria Park in Arbroath. Bikers are due to gather from around 10am on Saturday before it departs around 12/12.30pm.

The convoy will pass through Forfar and Kirriemuir, where people have previously gathered in huge numbers to applaud the two-wheeled tribute.

And it will end at Kinnordy Loch, where an oak tree to remember Steven was planted.

Mr Connell is backing The Courier’s Voice for Victims campaign, which is calling for a reform of Scotland’s parole process.

We want to ensure families like Steven Donaldson’s are not ignored.

“It seems people get put away and they have more rights than their victims,” added Mr Connell.

Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
Tasmin Glass received a ten-year prison sentence after being found guilty of culpable homicide.

“And it looks like they’re going to let even more out of prison because they don’t have room.

“I’m 100% in support of anything that will help families like Steven’s – and so many others.”

Extra jail time for Kinnordy killer Callum Davidson

Last week, murderer Callum Davidson was sentenced after being caught with an illicit SIM card in his Perth prison cell.

It is the second time the Kinnordy killer has been snared by prison authorities with a contraband card.

In a video link from the Tayside jail, lifer Davidson fumed as he had four months added to the 24-year term Lord Pentland handed down in 2019.

The court heard the earliest date Davidson would have been eligible for parole prior to the offence was 2042.

Fellow murderer Steven Dickie took his own life in prison in November 2019.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Ben Cheyne
Man sparked Angus armed response after gas canister threat
Eilish McColgan.
List of Dundee, Perthshire and Fife athletes going for glory at Olympic Games
The rate of erosion at has accelerated at Montrose dunes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Fears Angus Council may be forced to foot multi-million-pound coastal erosion bill
A cyclist out on the course near Lunanhead. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Great shots as fifth Forfar triathlon competitors feel the heat
Riley Johnstone (4) and Tim Marchant. Image: Alan Richardson
Best pictures as crowds flock to Monifieth Gala
Celebrating the 50th Open Tournament with the exhibition match. Willie Oswald (Tournament Official), David Gourlay MBE, Darren Burnett, Mike Black (President), Derek Oliver, Alex Marshall MBE and Ian Riddell (Tournament Organiser). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Legends in town as Carnoustie Bowling Club celebrates tournament's 50th anniversary
Brechin councillor Jill Scott has branded the scale of lost rent 'staggering'. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Empty council houses cost Angus £4m in lost rent since 2020
6
The Lidl arch at its Arbroath store will stay. Image: Google Maps
Lidl to shorten wall beside £14m Arbroath active travel scheme to make supermarket more…
2
Callum Davidson
Kinnordy killer of Steven Donaldson gets more jail time for prison contraband
Visualisations of the Angus Rural Mobility Hub. Image: Angus Council.
EXCLUSIVE: £6m Brechin green transport hub dropped in Angus Council Tay Cities U-turn
3

Conversation