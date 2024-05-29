BREAKING: Donaldson family in limbo amid delay on Angus killer Tasmin Glass parole result

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Donaldson family in limbo amid delay on Angus killer Tasmin Glass parole result

The Kirriemuir killer was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2019 for her 'pivotal role' in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

By Sean O'Neil & Lindsey Hamilton
Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr
The family of Kirriemuir murder victim Steven Donaldson has been told there may be a delay in notifying them about the decision on killer Tasmin Glass’ parole bid.

The Donaldsons told The Courier they are in for “a long and difficult night” after being informed they may not know the result until tomorrow (Thursday).

They fear that Glass may be freed from prison while they still await the outcome of her hearing which was held on Wednesday.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

Tasmin Glass parole bid
Steven Donaldson

After waiting anxiously on Wednesday for notification, the family contacted Victim Support Scotland (VSS) to ask when they would be told the verdict.

VSS informed the family shortly before 6pm that they were still awaiting confirmation on the decision from The Parole Board for Scotland, saying it may be Thursday before the Donaldson family are notified.

Glass can be released within 24 hours of a decision being made.

‘Very hard to contemplate’

Steven Donaldson’s family called the delay “very upsetting”.

Bill and Pamela Donaldson visit the memorial for their son Steven. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the family told The Courier: “We have been told we may not be given a decision tonight.

“That is very upsetting for us.

“We have been anxiously waiting all day because this is of such massive significance.

“To think she could be out already and we have not been informed is very hard to contemplate.

“It’s going to be a long and difficult night.”

Wednesday’s hearing is the second time the killer’s case has gone before the parole board this year.

In February, they deferred their decision for an oral hearing, saying they did not have enough information on the case to reach a verdict.

A campaign for victims

The Courier has campaigned with Steven’s family to keep the killer behind bars.

Our A Voice for Victims campaign has highlighted the lack of communication between the parole board and victims and their families.

It has also called for more parole board hearings to be held in public to help create trust between the organisation and the general public.

Earlier this week, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) refused to deny Glass was being housed at the low supervision Bella Centre in Dundee.

The unit is designed to help return offenders to the community.

