BREAKING: Donaldson family in limbo amid delay on Angus killer Tasmin Glass parole result

The family of Kirriemuir murder victim Steven Donaldson has been told there may be a delay in notifying them about the decision on killer Tasmin Glass’ parole bid.

The Donaldsons told The Courier they are in for “a long and difficult night” after being informed they may not know the result until tomorrow (Thursday).

They fear that Glass may be freed from prison while they still await the outcome of her hearing which was held on Wednesday.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

After waiting anxiously on Wednesday for notification, the family contacted Victim Support Scotland (VSS) to ask when they would be told the verdict.

VSS informed the family shortly before 6pm that they were still awaiting confirmation on the decision from The Parole Board for Scotland, saying it may be Thursday before the Donaldson family are notified.

Glass can be released within 24 hours of a decision being made.

‘Very hard to contemplate’

Steven Donaldson’s family called the delay “very upsetting”.

A spokesperson for the family told The Courier: “We have been told we may not be given a decision tonight.

“That is very upsetting for us.

“We have been anxiously waiting all day because this is of such massive significance.

“To think she could be out already and we have not been informed is very hard to contemplate.

“It’s going to be a long and difficult night.”

Wednesday’s hearing is the second time the killer’s case has gone before the parole board this year.

In February, they deferred their decision for an oral hearing, saying they did not have enough information on the case to reach a verdict.

A campaign for victims

The Courier has campaigned with Steven’s family to keep the killer behind bars.

Our A Voice for Victims campaign has highlighted the lack of communication between the parole board and victims and their families.

It has also called for more parole board hearings to be held in public to help create trust between the organisation and the general public.

Earlier this week, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) refused to deny Glass was being housed at the low supervision Bella Centre in Dundee.

The unit is designed to help return offenders to the community.