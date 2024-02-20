A Voice for Victims: From convicted killer to freedom bid – a timeline of Tasmin Glass’ parole hearing

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board next week in an attempt to win freedom just five years after being sent to jail for her role in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

Bill and Pam Donaldson, Steven’s parents, have told The Courier justice will not have been served if she is released so soon after being found guilty of culpable homicide in 2019.

Backing our campaign, A Voice for Victims, they want to see Glass serve her full 10-year sentence behind bars.

Glass’ co-accused, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, were convicted of murder.

So how could Glass go from convicted killer to freedom in just five years.

Convicted killer to freedom bid: A timeline

June 18 2017: Steven Donaldson is introduced to Tasmin Glass at Fife’s Knockhill race track.

End of 2017/early 2018: Cracks appear in the relationship and Glass writes off a car bought for her by Mr Donaldson, triggering a dispute over insurance money.

June 6 9.30 – 11pm: Glass’s distinctive orange Vauxhall Corsa is filmed by CCTV on various Kirriemuir streets, with Callum Davidson in the front passenger seat.

June 7 4.50am: RSPB wardens arrive for a bird survey at Loch of Kinnordy near Kirriemuir. The charred and dismembered body of Steven Donaldson lies beside his burnt out car.

June 7 8am. Tasmin Glass turns up as normal for work at Lee’s café and takeaway in Reform Street, Kirriemuir. Among her customers that day are police officers drafted in from other parts of Scotland as part of the major investigation. Later that day she attends her regular weekly singing lesson in Blairgowrie.

June 14: Glass, Dickie, Davidson are all arrested for the murder of Steven Donaldson. The trio are charged at Bell Street police headquarters in Dundee.

April 1 2019: The trial begins at the High Court in Edinburgh.

May 3: The jury find all three guilty of killing Mr Donaldson. Davidson and Dickie are found guilty of murder. Glass is guilty of culpable homicide.

Appeal for reduced sentence

June 12: Glass lodges paperwork confirming she intends to appeal against her the length of her sentence.

October 23: Tasmin Glass is granted leave to challenge her ten-year sentence for killing Steven Donaldson.

November 15: Judges reject Glass and Davidson’s bids to have their sentences reduced. Steven Dickie is found dead in jail.

December 11: The judges release their written statements outlining their reasons for rejecting Glass’ appeal. Lord Brodie says the killer played “a pivotal role” in Steven Donaldson’s death.

May 10 2023: Glass becomes entitled to apply for day release from prison. Donaldson family say they are “disgusted” she will be allowed out.

June 17: The killer is spotted at Craigtoun Country Park near St Andrew’s.

Family notified of parole hearing

Late 2023: Donaldson family are notified via the Victim Notification Scheme that Glass in eligible for parole in May.

January 5 2024: Steven’s family are given to this date to submit a response as part of the Glass’ parole hearing.

January 12: The Donaldson’s release a statement to The Courier saying they object “in the strongest possible terms” to any potential release for Tasmin Glass on parole.

February 14: Steve’s family receive notification from the parole board that Glass’ hearing will take place on Feb 28. With only two weeks notice this is one week less that the required minimum warning.

February 18: The Courier launch our A Voice for Victims campaign, calling for reform of the parole system in Scotland and backing the Donaldson’s call for Glass to remain in prison.

See more on our A Voice for Victims campaign.