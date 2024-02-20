A Voice for Victims: From convicted killer to freedom bid – a timeline of Tasmin Glass’ parole hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

A Voice for Victims: From convicted killer to freedom bid – a timeline of Tasmin Glass’ parole hearing

Tasmin Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019, now she is eligible for parole having already appealed her sentence and been given day release from prison.

Steven Donaldson.
Steven Donaldson.
By Sean O'Neil

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board next week in an attempt to win freedom just five years after being sent to jail for her role in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

Bill and Pam Donaldson, Steven’s parents, have told The Courier justice will not have been served if she is released so soon after being found guilty of culpable homicide in 2019.

Backing our campaign, A Voice for Victims, they want to see Glass serve her full 10-year sentence behind bars.

Tasmin Glass

Glass’ co-accused, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, were convicted of murder.

So how could Glass go from convicted killer to freedom in just five years.

Convicted killer to freedom bid: A timeline

June 18 2017: Steven Donaldson is introduced to Tasmin Glass at Fife’s Knockhill race track.

End of 2017/early 2018: Cracks appear in the relationship and Glass writes off a car bought for her by Mr Donaldson, triggering a dispute over insurance money.

June 6  9.30 – 11pm: Glass’s distinctive orange Vauxhall Corsa is filmed by CCTV on various Kirriemuir streets, with Callum Davidson in the front passenger seat.

June 7 4.50am: RSPB wardens arrive for a bird survey at Loch of Kinnordy near Kirriemuir. The charred and dismembered body of Steven Donaldson lies beside his burnt out car.

June 7 8am. Tasmin Glass turns up as normal for work at Lee’s café and takeaway in Reform Street, Kirriemuir. Among her customers that day are police officers drafted in from other parts of Scotland as part of the major investigation. Later that day she attends her regular weekly singing lesson in Blairgowrie.

June 14: Glass, Dickie, Davidson  are all arrested for the murder of Steven Donaldson. The trio are charged at Bell Street police headquarters in Dundee.

Killers Tasmin Glass, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson.

April 1 2019: The trial begins at the High Court in Edinburgh.

May 3: The jury find all three guilty of killing Mr Donaldson. Davidson and Dickie are found guilty of murder. Glass is guilty of culpable homicide.

Appeal for reduced sentence

June 12: Glass lodges paperwork confirming she intends to appeal against her the length of her sentence.

October 23: Tasmin Glass is granted leave to challenge her ten-year sentence for killing Steven Donaldson.

November 15: Judges reject Glass and Davidson’s bids to have their sentences reduced. Steven Dickie is found dead in jail.

December 11: The judges release their written statements outlining their reasons for rejecting Glass’ appeal. Lord Brodie says the killer played “a pivotal role” in Steven Donaldson’s death.

May 10 2023: Glass becomes entitled to apply for day release from prison. Donaldson family say they are “disgusted” she will be allowed out.

June 17: The killer is spotted at Craigtoun Country Park near St Andrew’s.

Family notified of parole hearing

Late 2023: Donaldson family are notified via the Victim Notification Scheme that Glass in eligible for parole in May.

Bill and Pam Donaldson

January 5 2024: Steven’s family are given to this date to submit a response as part of the Glass’ parole hearing.

January 12: The Donaldson’s release a statement to The Courier saying they object “in the strongest possible terms” to any potential release for Tasmin Glass on parole.

February 14: Steve’s family receive notification from the parole board that Glass’ hearing will take place on Feb 28. With only two weeks notice this is one week less that the required minimum warning.

February 18: The Courier launch our A Voice for Victims campaign, calling for reform of the parole system in Scotland and backing the Donaldson’s call for Glass to remain in prison.

See more on our A Voice for Victims campaign.

