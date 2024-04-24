Crews tackle fire at abandoned property in Dunblane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Crews tackle fire at abandoned property in Dunblane

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is on the scene.

By Kieran Webster
Post Thumbnail

Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at an abandoned property in Dunblane.

Emergency services got the call just before 5pm on Wednesday near Ochiltree in the Stirlingshire town.

Four fire crews are currently in attendance as well as a height appliance.

Pictures on social media show plumes of smoke coming from the building.

There are no reported injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 4.44pm on Wednesday to a fire near Ochiltree.

“There are four appliances on the scene and a height appliance.

“We remain on the scene to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported injuries.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from News

Police are hunting for Jamie Ross (Police Scotland/PA)
Police hunt convicted prisoner who fled from guards during funeral
Oncorhynchus rastrosus had tusk-like teeth (Claeson et al/Plos One)
Extinct giant salmon ‘used tusk-like tooth for fighting and not catching prey’
Canoe at PGL Dalguise
Dalguise probe launched as parent recalls pupils 'vomiting' seconds after exiting school bus
Khaled Hajsaad was appearing at City of London Magistrates’ Court (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Man accused of wearing headband in support of Hamas denies charge
Carlos Tevez has had tests in hospital after suffering chest pains (Nick Potts/PA)
Carlos Tevez out of hospital after being admitted with chest pains
Billie Eilish has revealed how shooting the cover for her upcoming album left her in the worse pain of her life (Ian West/PA)
Billie Eilish on making album cover: I’ve never been in so much pain in…
The Army Tactical Missile System gives Ukraine a striking distance of up to190 miles (John Hamilton/US Army/AP)
Ukraine uses long-range missiles secretly sent from US to hit Russian-held areas
A man looks at the painting Portrait of Fraulein Lieser (Christian Bruna/AP)
Portrait by Gustav Klimt sold for £25.7 million at auction in Vienna
Daniel Muir from Great Perthshire with Perth Cocktail Week organiser Alice Christison holding cocktails outside St John's Bar in Perth
Perth's first Cocktail Week: All you need to know
Saif Alrubie gave evidence at Southwark Crown Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
‘Suicide mission’ to threaten Roman Abramovich associate, court told

Conversation