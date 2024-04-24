Crews tackle fire at abandoned property in Dunblane

Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at an abandoned property in Dunblane.

Emergency services got the call just before 5pm on Wednesday near Ochiltree in the Stirlingshire town.

Four fire crews are currently in attendance as well as a height appliance.

Pictures on social media show plumes of smoke coming from the building.

There are no reported injuries.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 4.44pm on Wednesday to a fire near Ochiltree.

“There are four appliances on the scene and a height appliance.

“We remain on the scene to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported injuries.”

