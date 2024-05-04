Chinese truck driver praised for helping reduce casualties after road collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chinese truck driver praised for helping reduce casualties after road collapse

By Press Association
Rescue workers at the site of a collapsed section of a highway on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou, southern China’s Guangdong Province (Wang Ruiping/Xinhua via AP)
A Chinese truck driver has been praised for parking his vehicle across a highway and preventing more cars from tumbling down a slope after a section of the road in the country’s mountainous south collapsed and killed at least 48 people.

Wang Xiangnan was driving on Wednesday along the road in Guangdong province, a vital economic hub in southern China.

At around 2am local time, Mr Wang saw several vehicles moving in the opposite direction of the four-lane road and a fellow driver soon informed him about the collapse, local media reported.

Reacting swiftly, Mr Wang, a former soldier, positioned his truck to block the road, effectively stopping dozens of vehicles from advancing into danger, Jiupai News quoted Mr Wang as saying.

Meanwhile, his wife got out of the truck to alert other drivers about the situation, it said.

“I didn’t think too much. I just wanted to stop the vehicles,” Mr Wang told the Chinese news outlet.

Mr Wang’s courageous actions not only garnered praise from Chinese social media users but also recognition from the China Worker Development Foundation.

The foundation announced on Friday that in partnership with a car company it had awarded Mr Wang 10,000 yuan (£1,100).

A charity project linked to tech giant Alibaba Group Holding also gave an equal amount to Mr Wang, newspaper Dahe Daily reported.

Mr Wang told the newspaper he would donate the money to the families of the collapse victims.

The accident came after a month of heavy rains in Guangdong.

Some of the 23 vehicles that plunged into the deep ravine burst into flames, sending up thick clouds of smoke.

About 30 people were admitted to hospital.

On Saturday, one was discharged from hospital, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The others were improving, but one remains in a serious condition.

On Saturday, the Meizhou city government in Guangdong said in a statement that authorities would conduct city-wide checks on expressways, railways and roads in mountainous areas.

The Chinese government had sent a vice premier to oversee recovery efforts and urged better safety measures following calls by President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party’s number two official, Premier Li Qiang, to swiftly handle the tragedy.

The move illustrates the concern at a possible public backlash over the disaster, the latest in a series of deadly infrastructure failures.