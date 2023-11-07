‘Ugly’ To Let signs stripped from empty shops around £27M Perth Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Ugly’ To Let signs stripped from empty shops around £27M Perth Museum

Council bosses fear the large number of 'to let' signs outside empty Perth premises will be off-putting to museum visitors

By Kathryn Anderson
St John Street, Perth, with a number of To Let signs outside empty premises.
St John Street, next to the new museum, was once one of Perth's prime shopping areas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Ugly” To Let signs are being removed from empty shops in Perth city centre to make it look more attractive for visitors to the new Perth Museum.

Perth and Kinross Council is working with letting agents to replace the signs with QR codes.

Professional artists are also being employed to transform the windows of vacant shops into promotions for the £27 million museum.

The Courier reported in September that Perth artist Jaz Grady had started work on the project in St John Street.

Jaz Grady outside Perth shop unit with her colourful illustrations on windows.
Jaz Grady has given one of the empty Perth shops a makeover. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Councillors were informed of the moves in a report updating them on the planned opening of the new museum on the 2024 Easter weekend.

Culture bosses say the venue will breathe new life into Perth city centre.

However, many locals are concerned not enough is being done to reduce the large number of empty shops on the high street and elsewhere. It follows the loss of a large number of high-profile traders in recent years.

Signs on empty Perth shops are ‘ugly intrusion’

The report by the council’s head of culture and community services Fiona Robertson said: “Teams within Perth and Kinross Council have been working together and with professional artists to make Perth city centre look more appealing.”

To Let signs on empty premises across the street from new Perth mseum
The area around the new Perth Museum is littered with empty shops. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She said the window dressings were advertising elements of Perth Museum and helping to prevent fly-posting on empty shops.

Ms Robertson added: “We are working with letting agents to remove the ‘To Let’ signs on the high street and replace them with QR codes which will give potential retailers the relevant information.”

Perth City Centre Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett welcomed the moves.

He said: “I am glad that the opening of the Perth Museum is giving added impetus to the moves to get rid of ugly ‘For Sale’ and ‘To Let’ signs.

Councillor Pete Barrett
City Centre councillor Peter Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“These are an unnecessary and ugly intrusion into our city centre streetscapes.

“I doubt whether the signs are really an effective or value for money marketing tool. Window vinyls with QR codes would be a vast improvement.”

Perth empty shops a sign of the times

Depute Provost Andrew Parrott said: “It is disappointing that we have empty properties in Perth city centre. But it is a reflection of internet shopping and the difficult economic times that we find ourselves in.

“The council is doing all that it can to encourage businesses to come to Perth.”

Perth museum exterior with pedestrians walking past
The new Perth Museum is due top open next Easter. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Parrott, who is Perth city centre ward councillor, said the measures being encouraged would minimise the impact of empty shops on Perth streets in the meantime.

“We know from engagement that has already taken place that many tour operators are looking to put Perth Museum and the Stone of Destiny here on their tour programmes.”

The report went before the council’s environment, infrastructure and economic development committee, which is convened by Mr Parrott.

