Perth’s empty shop windows turned into temporary works of art

An empty shop unit in Perth city centre has been treated to a facelift by a local artist.

Jaz Grady has painted colourful scenes from Perth life on the windows of the St John Street premises.

Her illustrations depict everything from Georgina Ballantine’s record-breaking River Tay salmon to David Annand’s Nae Day Sae Dark statue on the High Street.

It is the first in a series of projects aimed at transforming the large number of vacant units in the city centre.

The scheme is part of Perth’s UNESCO City of Craft programme.

Anna Day, public programming manager for culture with Perth and Kinross Council, said: “We wanted to try to use these empty high street spaces in a more creative way.

“Having the art there won’t impinge on the chances of a place being let.

“If a unit is let, the art works can disappear in a very short time. But they will make the place look better while they are there.”

Hopes other landlords will join Perth project

Jaz’s St John Street window is in a row of three vacant premises just around the corner from the new Perth Museum.

The neighbouring unit is next in line for a transformation by another local artist.

Anna said the next project would give passers-by some hints about what they can expect to see when the £27.2 million Perth Museum opens in the former City Hall in 2024.

“There’s a dual purpose,” she said.

“It’s improving the appearance of these buildings. But it’s also showing people there are exciting things to come.”

The empty shops are across the road from Cairncross, the jeweller, which closed earlier this year after more than 150 years in Perth.

The former McEwens of Perth store is another high-profile St John Street casualty. Its lease has recently been taken over by Dundee firm Bliss Beds following Beales’ short-lived tenure.

Anna said she hoped other landlords in the city would get involved.

She said: “The landlord for these units has been brilliant, really supportive. And our hope is that other landlords will see what a difference the artists are making to their properties and want to be a part of it.

“It’s really effective. It’s not costing them anything. And the art can be taken down really quickly as soon as they find a new tenant.”

Jaz, who is originally from Australia but lives in Perth now, runs the Average Gallery which has opened on the High Street.

It is an artist-led space which hosts exhibitions, workshops.