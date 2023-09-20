Perth’s empty shop windows turned into temporary works of art

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s empty shop windows turned into temporary works of art

Vacant shop units in Perth's St John Street are being given a new look while the hunt for new tenants goes on

By Morag Lindsay
Jaz Grady outside St John Street shop with her colourful designs in window.
Perth artist Jaz Grady has transformed one of the empty shop fronts in St John Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An empty shop unit in Perth city centre has been treated to a facelift by a local artist.

Jaz Grady has painted colourful scenes from Perth life on the windows of the St John Street premises.

Her illustrations depict everything from Georgina Ballantine’s record-breaking River Tay salmon to David Annand’s Nae Day Sae Dark statue on the High Street.

It is the first in a series of projects aimed at transforming the large number of vacant units in the city centre.

Jaz Grady painting on shop window in Perth's St John street.
Jaz Grady at work in the shop window. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The scheme is part of Perth’s UNESCO City of Craft programme.

Anna Day, public programming manager for culture with Perth and Kinross Council, said: “We wanted to try to use these empty high street spaces in a more creative way.

“Having the art there won’t impinge on the chances of a place being let.

“If a unit is let, the art works can disappear in a very short time. But they will make the place look better while they are there.”

Hopes other landlords will join Perth project

Jaz’s St John Street window is in a row of three vacant premises just around the corner from the new Perth Museum. 

Jaz Grady outside Perth shop unit with her colourful illustrations on windows.
Jaz Grady has given this empty Perth shop unit a makeover. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The neighbouring unit is next in line for a transformation by another local artist.

Anna said the next project would give passers-by some hints about what they can expect to see when the £27.2 million Perth Museum opens in the former City Hall in 2024.

“There’s a dual purpose,” she said.

“It’s improving the appearance of these buildings. But it’s also showing people there are exciting things to come.”

The empty shops are across the road from Cairncross, the jeweller, which closed earlier this year after more than 150 years in Perth.

Jaz Grady behind glass putting finishing touches to figure catching a salmon.
A close-up of Jaz’s window. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The former McEwens of Perth store is another high-profile St John Street casualty. Its lease has recently been taken over by Dundee firm Bliss Beds following Beales’ short-lived tenure.

Anna said she hoped other landlords in the city would get involved.

Illustration on Perth shop window showing two figures with traffic cones on their heads, standing in a ring. The design is a reference to the famous statue in Perth High Street.
Jaz’s take on the popular bronze statue in Perth High Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She said: “The landlord for these units has been brilliant, really supportive. And our hope is that other landlords will see what a difference the artists are making to their properties and want to be a part of it.

“It’s really effective. It’s not costing them anything. And the art can be taken down really quickly as soon as they find a new tenant.”

Jaz, who is originally from Australia but lives in Perth now, runs the Average Gallery which has opened on the High Street.

It is an artist-led space which hosts exhibitions, workshops.

More from Perth & Kinross

Auchterarder community bus passengers protest outside St Margaret's Hospital in the town.
Auchterarder residents urged to step up as community bus service goes three days a…
Jim Low standing next to sign for Battleby House.
Locals fear Battleby House and grounds will be sold 'to highest bidder'
Liz SMith MSP
Perth and Kinross parents quizzed on sex education changes
Fireworks light up Perth skyline.
Perth bonfire night shrinks - but costs keep rising
A sign for Inveralmond Recycling Centre.
Cuts to opening times at Perth and Kinross recycling centres - is your local…
Knowehead House, Dundee Road, Bridgend, Perth, where the Airbnb flat is
'Luxury' Perth Airbnb with rooftop hot tub could close as planning permission refused
3
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.
Warning of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Perthshire
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man drove drunk to avoid taxi wait for midnight rendezvous
The Northern Lights in Aberfeldy.
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
A ScotRail inter-city service in Carnoustie
Food trolleys back on some Tayside and Fife trains - but booze still banned
2

Conversation