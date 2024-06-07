Friday court round-up — The Mars Bar thief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — The Mars Bar thief

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee teen appeared in the dock the day after his 18th birthday to be fined for stealing sweets from a mobile coffee shop.

Kaydon McColl previously admitted raiding the Dundee Bean Machine mobile coffee shop parked in the city’s Myrtlehall Gardens on December 1 last year.

He stole confectionary and a card machine and forced open a till from which he took cash.

The business posted on Facebook the following day that they would be attending Perth Farmer’s Market, adding: “We are low on change today.

“It’s a bit of a long story but the long and short is that our van was broken into by the Mars Bar thief.”

While acting with another person, McColl targeted two other insecure vehicles in Dundee that evening.

They stole sunglasses from vehicles parked in Carradale Drive and Ballumbie Gardens.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, McColl, of Pitkerro Road, Dundee, was fined £180 plus a £10 victim surcharge.

Ditched vodka after school crash

Drunk driver Brain Fulton was caught ditching a bottle of vodka after smashing into a barrier outside a Fife school minutes after closing time. The 62-year-old has been warned he could be jailed the drunken crash at Castlehill Primary in Cupar.

Brian Fulton Cupar crash
Fulton rushes from his crashed car to get rid of the vodka bottle. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.

Henry vacuum and a single shoe

A car thief was caught making off with a bizarre haul of seemingly random items including a Henry vacuum cleaner, a bottle of Prosecco and a single trainer.

Meghan Beckers, 36, of Stronsay Court, Perth, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving a Vauxhall Astra through the city’s Gowans Terrace while unfit through drink or drugs on January 1, stealing the car on the same date from a house on nearby Bute Drive and making off with a puffer jacket, a bottle of Prosecco, a packet of cigarettes, a Henry vacuum cleaner, two Jasper Conrad handbags and one Nike Air Max trainer.

Beckers also admitted shoplifting more than £100 worth of toiletries and perfumes from High Street stores Boots and Savers on February 4 2022 and stealing alcohol from The Bothy restaurant on May 4 2022.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan deferred sentence until June 26.

Wi-fi spy

A Perth vandal cut his neighbour’s phone line because “the wi-fi was spying on him”. Gary White twice took a pair of pliers to the BT Open Connect cable outside his home in North Port and was later found driving a Volvo with so many defects it was deemed too dangerous to drive. He also assaulted police in a separate offence.

Gary White
Gary White admitted various crimes. Image: Facebook.

Sexual assaults

Derrick Percival, 59, man who drunkenly followed a woman into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

The Dundee man was convicted of carrying out two attacks on the woman during the incident at his home address.

Percival’s trial at the city’s sheriff court heard he had been hosting a gathering at the time and had been drinking alcohol throughout the day.

He denied committing the offences but Sheriff John Rafferty believed his victim and found Percival guilty of the two charges he faced.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said first offender Percival maintained his innocence but said the social work report prepared ahead of sentencing was positive.

“This is clearly a man with a supportive family structure around him.

“He is assessed as a low risk of reoffending. Whatever his position, the effect this procedure has had on him has been fairly profound.”

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered him to perform 200 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

He told Percival: “The impression I formed of you Mr Percival is someone who had never been in trouble before.

“In drink and with no basis whatsoever, you decided on the conduct which was completely illegal and completely inappropriate.”

Murder charge

A man is to stand trial charged with the murder of a taxi driver in Dundee. Steven Greig, 46, is accused of attacking Mark Ward, 54, in Coupar Angus Road in Dundee on April 6 2022. He passed away a day short of a year later at the city’s Ninewells Hospital.

Mark Ward
Greig is accused of murdering driver Mark Ward (pictured). Image: Supplied.

Luggage theft

An Arbroath thief who stole luggage from an LNER train passing through his hometown must save more than £1,000 to compensate its owner by September 12.

Gecho Zlatkov appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court, aided by a Bulgarian interpreter, having admitted stealing the suitcase on June 14 last year.

The court heard its owner was travelling from Newcastle to Stonehaven with a case full of presents, having been away on holiday.

CCTV showed Zlatkov, of Hay Terrace in Arbroath, alighting with the case at Arbroath station.

The case and contents had a value of £1,400 and nothing has been recovered.

The 30-year-old’s solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client, who runs a business processing used cooking oil, was previously convicted at Dumbarton Sheriff Court of stealing used oil from businesses.

Sheriff Derek Reekie gave Zlatkov three months to save up money to compensate his victim.

The sheriff said: “Your enterprise for making money sounds very questionable.”

Domestic assault

The head gardener at Dame Ann Gloag’s Perthshire castle has been sentenced to unpaid work and offender supervision for a “serious” attack on his former wife when they lived together in staff quarters there. Robert Isdale had denied the 2018 domestic assault at Kinfauns Castle but was convicted after a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Robert isdale
Robert Isdale was found guilty.

Denies hitting pram pusher

An 83-year-old man has appeared in court accused of driving dangerously through a Perthshire village and colliding with a mum pushing a pram.

Pensioner Michael McEwan is accused of causing the woman serious injury and permanent impairment in the crash on September 4 2022.

The charge states McEwan drove a Vauxhall Corsa on the B9099 Stanley to Luncarty road, repeatedly swerved his vehicle, mounted a nearside kerb and collided with the woman, who was pushing an 18-month-old child.

McEwan is alleged to have injured the woman and caused damage to the pram.

Prosecutors claim he then mounted the offside kerb, before striking a wall and metal fence.

McEwan denied the charge when he attended a pre-trial hearing on Thursday and the case was continued to next week.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

