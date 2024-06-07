Dundee get go-ahead to wipe out debt through £9m shares plan as door opens for Burnley investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee get go-ahead to wipe out debt through £9m shares plan as door opens for Burnley investment

The Dark Blues called an emergency general meeting of shareholders.

By George Cran
Dundee managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston in January. Image: SNS

Dundee have been given the green light to push ahead with a £9 million shares plan that could open the door to Burnley investment.

An emergency general meeting (EGM) was held on Monday and saw two “special resolutions” pass.

The resolutions are designed to allow Dark Blues owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms to convert £9m of debt into equity in the form of shares.

That could pave the way for investment from Burnley owners, ALK Capital, by wiping out club liabilities.

Dundee and the Clarets, recently relegated from the English Premier League, announced a “strategic alliance” in January.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

That saw four players in total being sent on loan to Dens Park in Marcel Lewis, Owen Dodgson, Dara Costelloe and Michael Mellon.

In announcing the link-up, Burnley chairman Alan Pace didn’t rule out putting money into Dundee.

Last month, Dundee FC’s company secretary Lindsay Darroch said: “The announcement this morning of Dundee Football Club calling an extraordinary general meeting is to allow shareholders to vote on resolutions that will allow existing debt to be converted into equity and also allow for further inward investment into the club.

“If approved by shareholders, this will enable Football Partners Scotland to convert loans into shares and allow them to make and to seek from others further investment into the club.

“This motion further illustrates the current owners’ long-term commitment to Dundee Football Club.”

‘Passed’

Shareholders attended the meeting at D&A College on Monday and the resolutions passed.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace makes a phone call
Burnley chairman Alan Pace. Image: Shutterstock

A Dundee statement read: “On the 3rd of June 2024 at 9.30am, The Dundee Football Club Limited (the “club”) held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at the Dundee & Angus College Campus, Gardyne Rd, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1NY.

“Notice of said EGM was sent to the members of the club by post, and advertised on the club’s website, as well as in the Dundee Courier and the Edinburgh Gazette.

“The club hereby announces that the two special resolutions, as proposed within the notice of the EGM, were passed by the members of the club.

“The special resolutions were passed by over 75% of the requisite voting majority of the shareholders in accordance with the articles of association for the club, and applicable law.

“The club wishes to thank the members who took the time to come to the EGM in person and vote.”

Conversation