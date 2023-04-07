Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Lyall Cameron contract, dragging the youngster off the training pitch and welcoming back injured pair

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer hopes Dundee can secure the future of hat-trick hero Lyall Cameron “sooner rather than later” as the youngster goes from strength to strength.

The 20-year-old moved to the top of the club’s scoring charts with his three goals against Hamilton Accies last week and Bowyer is keen to see him improve even further.

What happens beyond this season, however, is unclear with the academy product out of contract in the summer alongside the vast majority of the Dark Blues squad.

Asked if there’s any prospect of a new contract coming soon, Bowyer replied: “Like I’ve said before that goes above me.

“Hopefully something can be agreed sooner rather than later.

“I’ve said to all the lads, they are the CEOs of their own company and it’s about how they perform on the pitch.”

‘Have to drag him’

And Bowyer is keen to see Cameron performing on the pitch over the remaining six matches of the season.

He revealed the former Peterhead and Montrose loanee’s approach centres on continual improvement, something fans of the club have seen all season.

And getting him off the training pitch can be tricky at times, though.

“Rightly so he’s been getting the plaudits this week after his hat-trick,” Bowyer added.

“I walked down the corridor with him and asked if it was his best performance, he said no. That was the right answer, it wasn’t his best performance.

“He has had better games for us.

“So we want him to improve on his performance last week and keep adding the goals.

“He’s young and wants to learn.

“He has to keep pushing and wanting to get better.

“Lyall definitely won’t be satisfied, he is level-headed and honest in his assessment of his own game.

“We have to drag him off the training pitch because he wants to keep getting better.

“He’ll want to carry that on this weekend as well.”

Gary Bowyer – March Manager of the Month

This weekend sees a testing trip to in-form Arbroath with a bumper crowd expected at Gayfield.

The Red Lichties have put together a run of results stretching back six games, with four draws followed by back-to-back wins more recently against Queen’s Park and Ayr.

But Dundee are in impressive form themselves with boss Bowyer awarded the Championship Manager of the Month for March.

That was for results before the 7-0 drubbing of Hamilton made it three wins and draw in the last four.

Bowyer, though, admits the March award was a surprise.

He said: “It was a surprise because we only had three games in March but it is recognition of the effort put in by the players and staff.

“I say it was a surprise because we got seven points from nine but I think one or two managers might have got more than me.

“But all our focus now is on Saturday’s game.

“Everything clicked into gear at the weekend and the lads have been buzzing this week. Not just from the result but the run we are on.

“Confidence is high, training has been good.

“We’ve had three tough games against Arbroath already this season so we know exactly what is coming.

“We have to stand up to that, match everything they throw at us and give a bit more back.”

Dundee will be missing Max Anderson (knee) and Lorent Tolaj (Achilles) as well as long-term absentees Tyler French (broken leg) and Cillian Sheridan (ruptured Achilles).

But there are a couple back in contention while Zach Robinson will be given every chance to prove his fitness after being forced off early with a head knock against Hamilton.

“Cammy Kerr has trained this week, Ben Williamson has been back as well,” the Dens boss added.

“We are getting a few back.

“Zach Robinson has been up and down this week so we’ll see how he is on Saturday.”