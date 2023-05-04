Fury as Dunfermline hospice closure appears sealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fury as Dunfermline hospice closure appears sealed

Campaigners are angry the hospice does not feature in proposals to be put to NHS Fife board later this month, despite a petition signed by 2,000 people.

By Claire Warrender
There are concerns for the future of Dunfermline hospice which is housed at Queen Margaret Hospital.
The hospice is housed in Ward 16 at Queen Margaret Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The closure of Dunfermline’s hospice is all but confirmed as NHS Fife finally reveals plans for the future of palliative care in the region.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition calling for the hospice at Queen Margaret Hospital to remain open.

However, the ward does not feature in proposals due to be put to the NHS Fife and health and social care partnership boards later this month.

Clinicians say they want to expand the end-of-life care previously on offer in Fife.

Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy will stay open under the plans.
Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy will stay open under the plans. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And this means a move to a single hospice in Kirkcaldy, palliative care beds at five community hospitals across the region and an extended service to care for more patients at home.

According to doctors, the new set-up means the service will be able to care for 60 people at any one time, rather than 19 under the previous arrangements.

But the announcement has provoked fury with campaigners who say it is vital Queen Margaret Hospice remains open.

Labour MSP Claire Baker, who started the petition, has now called for a full public consultation on the matter.

She said: “I’m angry and disappointed that a decision to permanently close the hospice at Queen Margaret appears to have been reached behind closed doors.”

‘Increasingly clear decision has been taken’

Mrs Baker has been calling for clarity on the future of the hospice in ward 16 since January.

It shut temporarily during the Covid pandemic but NHS Fife repeatedly gave assurances the closure was not permanent.

However, after reopening in 2022, it closed again in February this year and all patients and beds were moved from the ward.

The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
MSP Claire Baker has launched a petition against the Dunfermline hospice closure.

The MSP said: “I asked NHS Fife to keep me informed throughout this process and specifically for information on when consultation and a final decision would take place.

“But my correspondence has been ignored and a recent briefing for elected members seems little more than a box-ticking exercise as it becomes increasingly clear a decision has already been taken.

“The lack of transparency from NHS Fife around the whole process is very concerning.

“I am urging NHS Fife and the integrated joint board to postpone any decision at least until proper public consultation has taken place.”

Changes are ‘hugely beneficial’

NHS Fife said the new proposals had been drawn up by palliative care clinicians following a “comprehensive programme of engagement”.

Dr Jo Bowden, consultant in palliative medicine, said services had to adapt at the start of Covid to keep vulnerable patients safe.

“These changes have proven to be hugely beneficial, both for patients and their carers, and enable us to care for far greater numbers of people than previously,” she said.

“As clinicians, we want to be able to provide patients with personalised care in a place of their choosing.”

Dr Bowden said that could be at home or in hospital.

“In the past we couldn’t offer that choice, with many people unable to be cared for at home with their loved ones around them,” she added.

