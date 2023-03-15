Fife health chiefs accused of trying to close Dunfermline hospice by stealth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife health chiefs accused of trying to close Dunfermline hospice by stealth

By Claire Warrender
March 15 2023, 5.51am Updated: March 15 2023, 10.34am
Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.
Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.

Fife health chiefs have been accused of trying to close down Dunfermline’s hospice by stealth.

The palliative care ward at Queen Margaret Hospital has again been stripped of beds and all patients transferred to the hospice in Kirkcaldy.

It follows a temporary reopening last year while the building in the grounds of Victoria Hospital was refurbished.

Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy
In-patient palliative care has been offered at Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy since the Dunfermline hospice closure. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Dunfermline ward first closed at the start of the Covid pandemic, with NHS Fife saying they had to protect their most vulnerable patients.

And while the health board insisted the closure was not permanent, it later announced palliative care services across the region were under review.

Furious Labour MSP Claire Baker said: “They moved all the beds out last month without telling anyone.

“I doubt very much there is an innocent explanation for this.

“Services don’t tend to reopen once they’ve been shut.

“But NHS Fife is not being open and transparent.”

‘I really appreciated the care they gave my dad’

Mrs Baker has been pushing for answers on the future of the nine-bed Dunfermline hospice since September 2020.

Her father, former Fife Labour councillor Jim Brennan, was cared for there in his final days in 2017.

And she said: “I really appreciated the care staff gave my dad and the support they gave me.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker who has been questioning the Dunfermline hospice closure.
Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker has been questioning the Dunfermline hospice closure.

“It’s a very different experience to that of a normal hospital ward.

The MSP added: “Palliative care services should be delivered as locally as possible.

“I get that more people want to be cared for at home but that’s not an option for everyone. The issue is about choice.

“It’s very difficult for a lot of people in west Fife to travel to and from Kirkcaldy, especially when they have a loved one who is dying.

“But I have real concerns that service will never reopen.”

Work to determine future of palliative care is ongoing

NHS Fife confirmed the in-patient hospice service returned to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on February 9.

They said the move was announced on their website and in a briefing to elected members the previous week.

Work to determine the long-term future of in-patient end-of-life care is ongoing, they said.

And proposals will be put before the board later this year.

However, health bosses have again insisted no final decisions have been taken.

Lynne Garvey, head of community care services with Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, said the model of one in-patient hospice, adopted at the start of Covid, was still in place.

And more patients are being cared for in their own homes.

Despite this, Queen Margaret Hospice is still advertised as an option on the NHS Fife website.

Demand for in-patient hospice care has fallen in Fife

Ms Garvey added: “We continue to see a sustained reduction in the demand for in-patient end-of-life care, with very many people wishing instead to be cared for at home.

“Indeed, between 2019 and 2022 the average waiting times for an in-patient hospice bed in Fife halved, from an average of 3.4 days to 1.7 days.

“For those who are unable to, or who would prefer not to receive palliative care at home, there continues to be access to inpatient palliative and end-of-life care within wards five and six at Queen Margaret Hospital, in addition to the Victoria Hospice.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
