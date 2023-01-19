Concern for Dunfermline hospice as NHS Fife considers future of palliative care

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Assurances are being sought over the future of Queen Margaret Hospice in Dunfermline, amid speculation it is earmarked for closure.

The move would mean terminally ill patients unable to be cared for at home having to travel to Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy.

Labour MSP Claire Baker said that could cause difficulties for west Fife families at an already stressful time.

And she called for an increase in end-of-life care services rather than a reduction.

NHS Fife confirmed it is considering the future of palliative care across the region amid growing demand for care at home.

But it stressed no decisions have been taken yet about inpatient end-of-life care.

NHS Fife ‘must be clear about hospice future’

The nine-bed Queen Margaret Hospice closed for around 18 months during the Covid pandemic in a bid to protect vulnerable patients.

Concerns have now been raised it could shut again, this time for good, once Victoria Hospice reopens following refurbishment later this month.

Mrs Baker said NHS Fife must provide clarity on the provision of palliative care.

And she said it was important people had a choice of where to receive it.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP said: “The Queen Margaret Hospice provides vital and valued end of life care.

“It is very disappointing that NHS Fife cannot at this stage give a commitment to its continuation.

“It would appear its future is still up for debate.

“And that is concerning for patient choice in palliative care across Fife.”

Demand is growing for palliative care at home

Mrs Baker said caring for family members at home was not an option for everyone.

And she added: “We must ensure patients and their families can be offered end-of-life care in a setting that works for them.”

An NHS Fife spokesperson said more patients had been receiving palliative care at home since the start of the Covid pandemic.

This is both to keep patients safe and to ensure families are supported.

And demand to receive care at home has continued to grow.

The spokesperson said: “We agree it is important that those requiring palliative and end-of-life care have a say in how and where that care is delivered.

“It is also important that we respond to the increasing and sustained demand in the numbers of people who wish to receive end-of-life care at home.”

Palliative care proposals will be drawn up this year

NHS Fife had already started looking at the future of specialist palliative care before the pandemic struck.

Extensive engagement has been carried out with groups involved in delivering care as well as with patients and families.

The spokesperson added: “This, coupled with learning during the pandemic, will help to shape palliative care provision.

“No decisions have been taken at this stage about any changes to in-patient end-of-life care in Fife.

“It is expected that proposals will be taken to NHS Fife Board and the Integration Joint Board later this year.”