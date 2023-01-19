Concern for Dunfermline hospice as NHS Fife considers future of palliative care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Concern for Dunfermline hospice as NHS Fife considers future of palliative care

By Claire Warrender
January 19 2023, 5.47am Updated: January 19 2023, 12.34pm
There are concerns for the future of Dunfermline hospice which is housed at Queen Margaret Hospital.
The hospice is housed in Ward 16 at Queen Margaret Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Assurances are being sought over the future of Queen Margaret Hospice in Dunfermline, amid speculation it is earmarked for closure.

The move would mean terminally ill patients unable to be cared for at home having to travel to Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy.

Labour MSP Claire Baker said that could cause difficulties for west Fife families at an already stressful time.

Labour MSP Claire Baker, who is concerned about the future of the Dunfermline hospice.
Labour MSP Claire Baker is concerned about the future of the Dunfermline hospice.

And she called for an increase in end-of-life care services rather than a reduction.

NHS Fife confirmed it is considering the future of palliative care across the region amid growing demand for care at home.

But it stressed no decisions have been taken yet about inpatient end-of-life care.

NHS Fife ‘must be clear about hospice future’

The nine-bed Queen Margaret Hospice closed for around 18 months during the Covid pandemic in a bid to protect vulnerable patients.

Concerns have now been raised it could shut again, this time for good, once Victoria Hospice reopens following refurbishment later this month.

Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy.
Victoria Hospice in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mrs Baker said NHS Fife must provide clarity on the provision of palliative care.

And she said it was important people had a choice of where to receive it.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP said: “The Queen Margaret Hospice provides vital and valued end of life care.

“It is very disappointing that NHS Fife cannot at this stage give a commitment to its continuation.

“It would appear its future is still up for debate.

“And that is concerning for patient choice in palliative care across Fife.”

Demand is growing for palliative care at home

Mrs Baker said caring for family members at home was not an option for everyone.

And she added: “We must ensure patients and their families can be offered end-of-life care in a setting that works for them.”

While many people receive palliative care at home, some prefer being in hospital. Image: Shutterstock.

An NHS Fife spokesperson said more patients had been receiving palliative care at home since the start of the Covid pandemic.

This is both to keep patients safe and to ensure families are supported.

And demand to receive care at home has continued to grow.

The spokesperson said: “We agree it is important that those requiring palliative and end-of-life care have a say in how and where that care is delivered.

“It is also important that we respond to the increasing and sustained demand in the numbers of people who wish to receive end-of-life care at home.”

Palliative care proposals will be drawn up this year

NHS Fife had already started looking at the future of specialist palliative care before the pandemic struck.

Extensive engagement has been carried out with groups involved in delivering care as well as with patients and families.

The spokesperson added: “This, coupled with learning during the pandemic, will help to shape palliative care provision.

“No decisions have been taken at this stage about any changes to in-patient end-of-life care in Fife.

“It is expected that proposals will be taken to NHS Fife Board and the Integration Joint Board later this year.”

