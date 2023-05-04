King’s coronation: Guests asked to wear crowns at Perthshire castle’s music event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s coronation: Guests asked to wear crowns at Perthshire castle’s music event

The production opened last month at Fingask Castle and runs this weekend before going on a UK tour.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Fingask Follies cast for this year's show. Image: Helen Molchanoff.

Guests at a music event in a Perthshire castle are being invited to celebrate the King’s coronation by wearing crowns.

The Fingask Follies is performing at Fingask Castle this weekend as part of its annual tour around the country.

The follies began performing at the venue in 1996 when owner Andrew Thriepland decided it would be fun to reinstate his ancestors’ tradition of drawing room entertainment.

Each year he and his wife Helen Molchanoff, a professional director, produce an original revue.

Their shows always star six versatile performers who can act and sing, but each year there is a different title, theme and content conceived annually at Fingask Castle.

This year’s cast also play the piano, accordion, guitar, clarinet and trombone.

‘It will be fun if people wear crowns’

Now in its 27th year, the follies’ current show is called Having a Good Time, which combines familiar light-hearted songs with specially commissioned work.

The production opened last month at Fingask Castle, near Rait in the Carse of Gowrie, and runs this Friday, Saturday and Sunday before going on tour around the UK.

Andrew Threipland and his wife Helen Molchanoff in front of the Fingask Follies subscription mural. Image: Helen Molchanoff.

Helen has made a request to this weekend’s audience in light of Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III.

“It will be fun if people wear crowns,” she said.

“Crowns, decorations, tiaras – they could be made of paper or chocolate or they might be the real thing.”

Money raised for charity

The follies is a full evening’s entertainment, beginning with drinks in the garden, then the musical revue in the castle’s long gallery.

Dinner in the interval can either be in the castle or your own picnic eaten in the pavilion.

Fingask Castle, near Rait.

Tickets cost £40 for people bringing a picnic, or £80 for castle diners, which also includes drinks and meeting the cast.

Money raised at the castle covers costs, while funds earned on the road are donated to charity.

Last year the follies tour raised £30,000 for the Ukraine appeal.

