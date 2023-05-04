King’s coronation: Guests asked to wear crowns at Perthshire castle’s music event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Guests at a music event in a Perthshire castle are being invited to celebrate the King’s coronation by wearing crowns.

The Fingask Follies is performing at Fingask Castle this weekend as part of its annual tour around the country.

The follies began performing at the venue in 1996 when owner Andrew Thriepland decided it would be fun to reinstate his ancestors’ tradition of drawing room entertainment.

Each year he and his wife Helen Molchanoff, a professional director, produce an original revue.

Their shows always star six versatile performers who can act and sing, but each year there is a different title, theme and content conceived annually at Fingask Castle.

This year’s cast also play the piano, accordion, guitar, clarinet and trombone.

‘It will be fun if people wear crowns’

Now in its 27th year, the follies’ current show is called Having a Good Time, which combines familiar light-hearted songs with specially commissioned work.

The production opened last month at Fingask Castle, near Rait in the Carse of Gowrie, and runs this Friday, Saturday and Sunday before going on tour around the UK.

Helen has made a request to this weekend’s audience in light of Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III.

“It will be fun if people wear crowns,” she said.

“Crowns, decorations, tiaras – they could be made of paper or chocolate or they might be the real thing.”

Money raised for charity

The follies is a full evening’s entertainment, beginning with drinks in the garden, then the musical revue in the castle’s long gallery.

Dinner in the interval can either be in the castle or your own picnic eaten in the pavilion.

Tickets cost £40 for people bringing a picnic, or £80 for castle diners, which also includes drinks and meeting the cast.

Money raised at the castle covers costs, while funds earned on the road are donated to charity.

Last year the follies tour raised £30,000 for the Ukraine appeal.