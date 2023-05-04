Video captures Angus mum’s three-month battle with rats in her kitchen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Brechin woman has been fighting a three-month battle against rats in her council house kitchen.

A pet-cam set up by Tracey Stather filmed the rodents being caught after pest control experts were sent in to help.

She captured footage of one large rat being caught in a trap before flailing across the floor and into a second cage trap feet away.

But despite efforts to get rid of the intruders, Tracey fears they may come back into her Guthrie Park home.

Angus Council say they’ll take action if the rats return.

And they plan to work with her on a clean-up around the Brechin block to remove anything that might harbour the unwelcome visitors.

Shocked by pet-cam footage

“This started at the end of January and it’s been a nightmare,” said the 46-year-old.

“For two weeks solid I was giving my kids takeaway meals because we were so frightened about going in the kitchen.”

They even named one of the rats Roland after filming him roaming around the kitchen at night.

“I got the pet cam and we couldn’t believe what we saw,” added the mum-of-two.

“It took nine dish towels from my kitchen and was storing them up for a bed under a cabinet.

“I waited till I had absolute proof before going to the council, then they sent out pest control.

“They put another trap in the kitchen and we saw it going into that and managing to get free.

“But then we got footage of it coming out and being caught in their trap.

“It did a back flip and landed straight in my trap, still squealing – it’s horrible.

“But it was six weeks between me catching the first rat and the second one,” she said.

“The council came up again but I’m worried they might still get in through pipe holes that need sealed up.”

Council promise action if rodents return

A council spokesman said: “A pest control service has attended at the address to carry out treatments and continues to monitor the situation.

“Any further action will be taken as required.

“Our community housing team is also in contact with the tenant with regards to her concerns and to see if the Council can assist with a number of discarded items in the rear garden of the property.”