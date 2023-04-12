Couple charged after dog bite in Perth left woman in hospital

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a dog bite incident in Perth which left a woman in hospital.

A 49-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries following the attack on Milne Street on April 1.

Police have now confirmed that a man and woman are to be reported to prosecutors after an earlier appeal for information.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following our previous appeal, we can confirm a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been charged in relation to a dog bite incident in the Milne Street area of Perth on Saturday, April 1.

Dog seized

“A dog has been removed from the property and is receiving appropriate care. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Inspector Kris McCall, from Perth Police Station, said: “I would like to thank members of the public for assisting with our inquiries.

“Dog owners have a responsibility to keep their pets under proper control at all times.”

The officer encouraged anyone with information about dangerous dogs to contact police or call 101.

Police have not given any information regarding the breed of the dog or the woman’s current condition.