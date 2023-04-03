Woman, 49, hospitalised after Perth dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Woman, 49, hospitalised after Perth dog attack

The woman sustained "significant injuries" after being bitten by a dog around 11pm on Saturday. 

By Laura Devlin
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.

A woman has been hospitalised after being attacked by a dog in Perth.

The 49-year-old sustained “significant injuries” to her arm after being bitten by a dog at around 11pm on Saturday.

The incident happened on Milne Street in the city, near to the ex-serviceman’s club.

Police have not given any information regarding the breed of the dog or the woman’s current condition.

Police appeal for witnesses

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack who come forward.

Inspector Paul Haigh of Perth police office said : “The victim suffered significant injuries to her arm, which required hospital treatment.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 4517 of 1 April, 2023.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth ScotRail trains
Perth's railway and bus stations may finally be integrated
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Partner of missing Fife camper Reece Rodger says family "broken" by father of two's…
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
How Perth Academy is using dance to tackle transphobia, racism and bigotry with Scottish…
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
McNeilage broke into the school and stole a computer and passwords.
Unpaid work for serial thief after Crieff school break-in sparks security alert
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Relatives describe 'loveable family boy' as people from across UK join search for Fife…
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Aberfeldy craftsman displaying sustainable furniture from recycled Perthshire trees at prestigious RHS Chelsea
Michael James, assistant visitor centre manager at Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve.
How the Gordon Highlanders stepped in to protect Dunkeld's precious ospreys

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Red-card collectors St Johnstone do not have discipline problem, insists Callum Davidson, but they…
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal as concerns grow for missing Dundee man
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after motorbike stolen on busy Dundee road
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
50 years of unbroken friendship for Pitteuchar's young mums
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Monday court round-up — Robber's phone and decorator banned
Dundee University life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Now I know why Dundee University is a life sciences world leader
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Angus 'Balesy' springs into action for Easter at local farms
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's perfect weekend piling pressure on leaders Queen's Park - Dark Blues…
The incident happened on Milne Street. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee residents 'missing important letters' as post fails to arrive

Editor's Picks

Most Commented