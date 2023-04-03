Woman, 49, hospitalised after Perth dog attack

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been hospitalised after being attacked by a dog in Perth.

The 49-year-old sustained “significant injuries” to her arm after being bitten by a dog at around 11pm on Saturday.

The incident happened on Milne Street in the city, near to the ex-serviceman’s club.

Police have not given any information regarding the breed of the dog or the woman’s current condition.

Police appeal for witnesses

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack who come forward.

Inspector Paul Haigh of Perth police office said : “The victim suffered significant injuries to her arm, which required hospital treatment.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 4517 of 1 April, 2023.”