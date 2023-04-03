Former footballer who arrived in Scotland as refugee now runs Dundee gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Former footballer who arrived in Scotland as refugee now runs Dundee gym

Frank Kemani opened his own fitness business in 2019 and wants several gyms across Dundee.

By Gavin Harper
Dundee gym owner Frank Kameni. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A former footballer turned gym owner has doubled the size of his Dundee operation, and wants to open more gyms across the city.

Frank Kameni moved to the UK from Cameron as a refugee more than 20 years ago.

Frank, who spent time on the books at Celtic as a youngster, turned to the fitness world when his dream of making it as a professional footballer was ended by a knee injury.

His Kameni Fitness business, based next door to Downfield FC’s ground, has thrived over the past three years. That is despite the difficulties of navigating the pandemic.

“We opened for about a year before Covid struck and we had to shut our doors,” he said.

Frank Kameni with his partner Lara Allan at the gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The business took a hit over the Covid period – we lost a few members and were struggling.

“It’s not been until this year that we’ve started to pick up. We got some new members and I decided to expand the gym.”

A sense of community at Kameni Fitness

The 28-year-old, who moved to Dundee after setting up home originally in Glasgow, said he was inspired by his career in football to open a gym.

“As a footballer, I was always around strength and conditioning coaches,” he said.

“It was always something I was really interested in.”

But Frank also wanted to make his gym like a “second home” for Its members. He said that sense of community is what sets Kameni Fitness apart from its rivals.

“I wanted to create somewhere that felt like a community,” he said.

Visitors to the gym assessing the facilities. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It’s a place where you come, and everyone knows you by name. If you’re away from the gym for a week or two, we’ll give our members a call to find out if everything is OK.

“There is a real sense of community.”

Frank said the unit into which he’s expanded Kameni Fitness only became available about six weeks ago.

He admitted he wasn’t sure about taking on the additional premises, given the cost-of-living crisis, and said he might have to increase prices soon.

“I was a bit nervous about it at the beginning. We’ve spent £120,000 on the original gym and we’re spending £70,000 on the extension. It is a lot of money.

“It’s money well spent though, so I’m a bit more relaxed about the situation now.”

Taking risks in life and in business

Frank said he was prepared to take the risk of investing life savings into the gym expansion.

“My whole life has been a risk,” he said.

“I moved to Scotland at eight years old with my family for a better life.

Inside the newly-expanded Kameni Fitness gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Being of a different ethnicity, it was hard at first adapting to a different culture, not speaking the language and not knowing a single soul.”

Frank said he now feels at home in Scotland, and in Dundee. He hopes he can grow his business in the city.

“My dream would be to open some more gyms across the city, and then maybe even expand into other places, like Glasgow,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

FTSE boosted by energy stocks as oil prices spike
Canada’s Teck rejects £18bn takeover bid by London-listed Glencore
Business group CBI ‘investigating’ allegations of sexual misconduct
Lord Sugar enjoys payout after selling stake in The Apprentice star’s business
UFC and WWE combine to create £17.3bn sports entertainment company
Round-up of how strike action is affecting different sectors across the UK
Manufacturing sector shrinks again as firms scale back against low orders
Legacy Twitter blue ticks remain amid confusion over verification
Ofcom opens industry-wide action over delayed broadband ‘One Touch Switch’
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration

Most Read

1
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

Police appeal as concerns grow for missing Dundee man
Police appeal after motorbike stolen on busy Dundee road
Perth's railway and bus stations may finally be integrated
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
50 years of unbroken friendship for Pitteuchar's young mums
Monday court round-up — Robber's phone and decorator banned
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Now I know why Dundee University is a life sciences world leader
Angus 'Balesy' springs into action for Easter at local farms
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's perfect weekend piling pressure on leaders Queen's Park - Dark Blues…
Dundee residents 'missing important letters' as post fails to arrive

Editor's Picks

Most Commented