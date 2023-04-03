KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Abortion clinic protests are harassment, pure and simple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Abortion clinic protests are harassment, pure and simple

The current protests outside hospitals and abortion clinics have nothing to do with helping women and children, writes Kirsty Strickland.

Ant-abortion protesters outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow.
Protests outside abortion clinics and hospitals have become a fixture in Scotland in recent years. Image: United News and Sport.
By Kirsty Strickland

On Sunday, hundreds of anti-choice protesters gathered outside the maternity unit of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow to stage another one of their intimidatory ‘vigils’.

This latest action came as part of the international ’40 Days for Life’ campaign which runs throughout Lent.

Women accessing healthcare at the hospital were faced with the – frankly creepy – sight of protesters lined up and offering unasked for prayers and unearned condemnation.

Their presence outside hospitals and abortion clinics serves no practical purpose.

It is harassment, plain and simple.

The writer Kirsty Strickland next to a quote: "Women access abortion services for a wide range of reasons. All of them are valid and none of them are any of our business."

We’ve seen an increase in the frequency and size of these types of abortion protests over the last few years.

Enough is enough.

Campaign group Back Off Scotland has long called for buffer zones outside clinics to stop the intimidation of women trying to access healthcare.

After the protest at the weekend, it demanded that the promised legislation be fast-tracked through Holyrood as a matter of priority to “stop this once and for all”.

During the leadership campaign, Humza Yousaf said he “unequivocally’’ supports the legislation and was committed to bringing it in “as quickly as is practicable’’.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf is being pressed to act on abortion clinic protests. Image: Craig Brough/PA Wire.

It would an encouraging start to his tenure as First Minister if he made good on that promise without further delay.

Abortion protests are not about helping vulnerable women

It is revolting to hear those who seek to cause distress for women at a vulnerable time in their lives claiming to be “pro-life’’.

They are nothing of the sort.

They are vultures who target women at a place and time that they know will cause maximum harm.

And I’m sick of hearing moralising about abortion from people who have never lifted a finger to help make pregnancy (and the lifetime of caring for a child that comes after it) easier for women.

There is a clear link between abortion and deprivation.

Women from the most deprived areas are twice as likely to terminate pregnancies than women from affluent areas.

To be clear: women access abortion services for a wide range of reasons. All of them are valid and none of them are any of our business.

And if maximising the country’s birth rate is the true aim then these protesters could make better use of their time elsewhere.

Abortion protests are missing the point

They could hire a coach and head down to Westminster to demonstrate against the two-child cap on tax credits, which the British Pregnancy Advisory Service says is forcing women to end wanted pregnancies.

large crowd of women with placards behind a banner which reads 'For a woman's right to choose'
Pro-choice protesters in London. Image: Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock.

Instead of standing outside an abortion clinic, they could target their energy into protests for better maternity and paternity conditions or universal free childcare.

Or perhaps they could do some charity work to raise money for the babies and children already here, who are suffering the devastating affects of widespread inequality, poverty and deprivation.

Any of these options would be far more “pro-life’’ than this vile behaviour outside healthcare facilities.

I volunteer at my local foodbank and we regularly see families who are at the sharp end of cuts to social security and the cost of living crisis.

There is nothing more heart-breaking than having to tell a mum that you don’t have the correct-sized nappies to give her or the stocks of baby formula have run out.

Instead of condemnation or insincere prayers, the anti-choice protesters could do a collection for baby supplies for their local foodbank.

They could – as so many kind souls in our area do – knit tiny clothes for the tiny wee humans that are already here, and in need of help.

Or, they could just leave women alone, go home and practise their beliefs in a way that is not actively harmful to others.

