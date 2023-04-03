Partner of missing Fife camper Reece Rodger says family “broken” by father of two’s disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Partner of missing Fife camper Reece Rodger says family “broken” by father of two’s disappearance

Police divers are to make a fresh search of the Loch in the coming days

By Neil Henderson
Paula Airzee with her partner, Reece Rodger. Image Paula Airzee / DC Thomson.

The partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger has made a heart wrenching plea for anyone with information to come forward.

Paula Airzee said her family was “broken” by the father of two’s disappearance saying she was “begging for the public to help”.

It’s now more than two weeks since Reece vanished while on a camping trip at Loch Rannoch.

Friends reported him missing on March 18 but despite an extensive search of the area by police and mountain rescue experts, there has been no trace of the 28-year-old.

Over 200 family and friends joined the search effort at the Perthshire beauty spot over the weekend – including SAS: Who Dares Wins star Nadine Harkness. 

Over 200 people took part in a search for Reece over the weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

In an emotional statement, Paula thanked those who took part.

She said: “The response to the weekend search for Reece was nothing other than heartwarming.

Reece Rodger has been missing for two weeks. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It makes me realise even more how much Reece is loved.

“Since Reece disappeared we have had over a thousand people come search for him and we still don’t have one clue where he is.

Nothing, Reece could never have covered on foot what we have.

“Where can he be? I’m begging for the public to help.

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Nadine Harkness briefs search teams looking for Reece Rodger. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“I can’t close my eyes anymore -not knowing where Reece is.

“To say we are broken as a family is an understatement.

“Please help me get the answers we need as Reece would never choose to leave us.

“Another search of the water is taking place over the next few days by the police — Reece doesn’t like water but I’m grateful for anything at this stage.”

Support from local community

Paula also paid tribute to the “amazing” support the Rannoch community has shown over the past two weeks adding: “I want to continue the dialogue with them as I believe someone locally can help us further in the search for Reece.”

Police investigating Reece’s disappearance are encouraging anyone driving on the B846 from 11pm March 18 – 8am March 19 to come forward.

Reece Rodger. Image: Police Scotland.

Divers are expected to carry out a further search of the loch in the coming days close to where Reece was last scene.

Sarah Fraser, Paula’s cousin, said it was inconceivable that no one would have any sighting of Reece.

She said: “As time ticks on it’s becoming harder and harder for the family.

Sarah Fraser. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It’s inconceivable that nobody has any sighting of Reece.

“We are pleading with the public and especially anyone who lives locally or was in the area at the time to think hard about what they may have seen.

No trace of Reece’s whereabouts

“It may seem like nothing at all but in reality it could be that fragment of information we need to find Reece.

“The weekend search sadly brought nothing.

“Reece’s phone has not been found or anything that may relate to Reece having dropped from his pockets.

“We are hoping CCTV may yield some new leads but that still remains to be seen.”

Police also made a fresh appeal for information following potential sightings as concern for the missing Fife man’s welfare grows.

