Partner of missing Fife camper Reece Rodger says family “broken” by father of two’s disappearance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger has made a heart wrenching plea for anyone with information to come forward.

Paula Airzee said her family was “broken” by the father of two’s disappearance saying she was “begging for the public to help”.

It’s now more than two weeks since Reece vanished while on a camping trip at Loch Rannoch.

Friends reported him missing on March 18 but despite an extensive search of the area by police and mountain rescue experts, there has been no trace of the 28-year-old.

Over 200 family and friends joined the search effort at the Perthshire beauty spot over the weekend – including SAS: Who Dares Wins star Nadine Harkness.

In an emotional statement, Paula thanked those who took part.

She said: “The response to the weekend search for Reece was nothing other than heartwarming.

“It makes me realise even more how much Reece is loved.

“Since Reece disappeared we have had over a thousand people come search for him and we still don’t have one clue where he is.

Nothing, Reece could never have covered on foot what we have.

“Where can he be? I’m begging for the public to help.

“I can’t close my eyes anymore -not knowing where Reece is.

“To say we are broken as a family is an understatement.

“Please help me get the answers we need as Reece would never choose to leave us.

“Another search of the water is taking place over the next few days by the police — Reece doesn’t like water but I’m grateful for anything at this stage.”

Support from local community

Paula also paid tribute to the “amazing” support the Rannoch community has shown over the past two weeks adding: “I want to continue the dialogue with them as I believe someone locally can help us further in the search for Reece.”

Police investigating Reece’s disappearance are encouraging anyone driving on the B846 from 11pm March 18 – 8am March 19 to come forward.

Divers are expected to carry out a further search of the loch in the coming days close to where Reece was last scene.

Sarah Fraser, Paula’s cousin, said it was inconceivable that no one would have any sighting of Reece.

She said: “As time ticks on it’s becoming harder and harder for the family.

“It’s inconceivable that nobody has any sighting of Reece.

“We are pleading with the public and especially anyone who lives locally or was in the area at the time to think hard about what they may have seen.

No trace of Reece’s whereabouts

“It may seem like nothing at all but in reality it could be that fragment of information we need to find Reece.

“The weekend search sadly brought nothing.

“Reece’s phone has not been found or anything that may relate to Reece having dropped from his pockets.

“We are hoping CCTV may yield some new leads but that still remains to be seen.”

Police also made a fresh appeal for information following potential sightings as concern for the missing Fife man’s welfare grows.