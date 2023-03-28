Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip

Police are still searching for Fife man who was camping the Perth beauty spot when he was last seen.

By Neil Henderson
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Police searching for Fife man Reece Rodgers last seen at a Perth beauty spot 10 days ago are hoping fresh possible sightings could lead to his whereabouts.

Officers are continuing to search the beauty spot near Killichonan for any trace of the 28-year-old from Rosyth who was reported missing on Sunday, March 19.

Reece was camping with friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, near to Killichonan and was last seen by friends at around 11.30pm on the Saturday.

It was believed he was heading off to bed but there was no trace of him the following day and he was reported missing.

Tayside Mountain Rescue are assisting the police lead search. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Police detail two possible sightings

Reece is described as 6ft, of medium build with dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out – MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into a sighting of a man matching Reece’s description around 11.30pm on Saturday  on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich.

They are also looking into a possible sighting the following day around 8am on B846 approximately one mile east of Aulich.

Recce Rodgers, 28, was on a camping trip at Loch Rannoch when he was reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

However, despite a continued search and support from Tayside Mountain Rescue volunteers, Reece’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Our enquiries are continuing into these two possible sightings of men matching Reece’s description.

Widespread search of the area continues

“If you have any information at all that might help us locate him, I urge you to contact us.

“Since Reece was reported missing we have been carrying out extensive searches to trace him.

“Local officers have been led by specialist search advisors and assisted by resources including the Air Support Unit, the Dive and Marine Unit, police dogs and Mountain Rescue Teams.

“We are continuing to speak to people in the local area and study any CCTV or personal footage that could help trace Reece.

Police have made a fresh appeal for information. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“This is a very difficult and upsetting time for Reece’s family who are extremely concerned that he has not been in contact with them since last Saturday.

“This is completely out of character for him.

“If you have any dash-cam or private CCTV, please check it in case there is any detail that may help our search.

“If you have seen Reece, or have any information, no matter how small, please contact police on 101 with reference number 1348 of Sunday, March 19.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Levenmouth GP surgery to offload thousands of patients in bid to reduce pressure on…
Put these 8 Fife restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide on your must-visit list
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
Sheriff blasts 'lunacy' of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
Residents left 'hurt' and 'disrespected' as Cupar playpark vandalised
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
Runaway horse causes havoc in Wormit
Fife man battered neighbour in 'outrageously violent' assault
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Fife in 2022?

Most Read

1
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…
Perthshire MSP 'disappointed' at Kate Forbes defeat as she snubs job offer from winner…
2
Perth Racecourse reveals big sponsorship and tickets boost as punters prepare for 2023 season

Editor's Picks

Most Commented