Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip

Police searching for Fife man Reece Rodgers last seen at a Perth beauty spot 10 days ago are hoping fresh possible sightings could lead to his whereabouts.

Officers are continuing to search the beauty spot near Killichonan for any trace of the 28-year-old from Rosyth who was reported missing on Sunday, March 19.

Reece was camping with friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, near to Killichonan and was last seen by friends at around 11.30pm on the Saturday.

It was believed he was heading off to bed but there was no trace of him the following day and he was reported missing.

Police detail two possible sightings

Reece is described as 6ft, of medium build with dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out – MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into a sighting of a man matching Reece’s description around 11.30pm on Saturday on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich.

They are also looking into a possible sighting the following day around 8am on B846 approximately one mile east of Aulich.

However, despite a continued search and support from Tayside Mountain Rescue volunteers, Reece’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Our enquiries are continuing into these two possible sightings of men matching Reece’s description.

Widespread search of the area continues

“If you have any information at all that might help us locate him, I urge you to contact us.

“Since Reece was reported missing we have been carrying out extensive searches to trace him.

“Local officers have been led by specialist search advisors and assisted by resources including the Air Support Unit, the Dive and Marine Unit, police dogs and Mountain Rescue Teams.

“We are continuing to speak to people in the local area and study any CCTV or personal footage that could help trace Reece.

“This is a very difficult and upsetting time for Reece’s family who are extremely concerned that he has not been in contact with them since last Saturday.

“This is completely out of character for him.

“If you have any dash-cam or private CCTV, please check it in case there is any detail that may help our search.

“If you have seen Reece, or have any information, no matter how small, please contact police on 101 with reference number 1348 of Sunday, March 19.”