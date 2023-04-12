Golden oldies: Owners of older dogs in Dundee, Angus and Aberdeen talk about their special bonds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Golden oldies: Owners of older dogs in Dundee, Angus and Aberdeen talk about their special bonds

Why having the love of an older dog is such a precious thing.

By Gayle Ritchie
Border collie Fleck, 15, competed in agility until she was 12. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Border collie Fleck, 15, competed in agility until she was 12. Picture: Kim Cessford.

In light of 30-year-old Portuguese dog Bobi being crowned the world’s oldest pooch, Gayle Ritchie considers why senior dogs are super-special.

When it comes to bringing furry friends into the family, elderly dogs can often be overlooked in favour of younger pups – but they have a magic all of their own and deserve just as much love.

While they might not have that cute puppy appeal, senior dogs have so much going for them, and it’s heartbreaking to imagine them left, sad-eyed, locked in kennels until the day they die.

Many end up at re-homing centres because their owners are ill, have passed away or because families simply cannot afford to look after them.

Some can live to a ripe old age – just look at Bobi, a Portuguese livestock guard dog recently recognised as the world’s oldest pooch ever by Guinness World Records.

Bobi, a Rafeiro do Alentejo, who the Guinness World Records announced as the world’s oldest dog in February. PA.

As of February 1, Bobi was 30 years and 266 days old, beating a record that had stood for almost a century.

He’s said to be doing well for his age, although he struggles walking, and his eyesight is failing.

Need some convincing to take on an older dog? We chatted to owners of older dogs in Angus, Dundee and Aberdeen about their unique bonds.

OSCAR, 17

Springer spaniel Oscar lives with Rick and Ann Leith on a farm near Forfar.

The 17-year-old still heads out to work every day and enjoys rides in the tractor and runs around the fields.

The couple, whose son Ewan also works on the farm, got Oscar when he was three.

“After our last dog died, we saw an advert in the paper for a springer for sale in Crieff,” explains Rick.

“He’s very good with our grandkids – they’re always giving him biscuits! He mixes with other dogs well, too. His favourite toy is a ball, and he loves fetching stones.

“He would run all day alongside the tractor when he was a bit younger, but he still loves going into the woods.”

Oscar, 17, enjoys daily rides in the tractor with farmer Rick Leith.

Despite being 17, Oscar’s health has always been good – he’s never needed to visit the vet.

However, Rick says his beloved dog is “really slowing down” and is a “bit wobbly” on his back legs.

“He still goes to work every day, but needs lifting in and out of the tractor. But he always wants to come.

“He’s the oldest dog we’ve had. He’s been so special to us and a good companion to me at work.

“Coming from the town, he’s had a good life here in the country.”

Oscar the springer spaniel.

TEDDY, 13

Toy poodle Teddy has an active life with owner Ali Henderson in Dundee. Ali, a yoga teacher, says the 13-year-old pooch has a “huge personality”.

Devastated after her previous dog died at the grand old age of 16-and-a-half, she wasn’t looking for another, but when an email dropped from a colleague whose mum needed to re-home her toy poodle, her interest was piqued.

“He was five and hadn’t settled well when she moved house,” Ali explains. “He didn’t like living in a flat and was constantly distressed.

“My husband and I went to see him and brought him home for the weekend to see how he got on. He ran around the garden then jumped up on my knee and fell asleep. It was like he’d always been there!”

The rest, as they say, is history.

Ali enjoys a cuddle with Teddy.

Teddy gets on well with everyone he meets, both human and fellow canine. “He’s very friendly and will often meet new people when we go to dog friendly restaurants,” says Ali.

“He’s good with other dogs, but does hide his favourite space hopper toy when our neighbour’s dog comes in.”

He’s a pretty sensitive lad, sensing if someone is upset or unwell.

When Ali’s Romanian rescue, Gigi, arrived after a long, chaotic journey, he fetched his blanket from his basket.

“He was so welcoming and seemed to know she was a baby and a bit scared,” she says. “He’s given her confidence over the last few years.”

Teddy chilling out.

He loves his daily walks, and when Ali breaks into a run, he trots along beside her, “like a spring lamb”.

“He’s still pretty lively. He gets a load of exercise and I think that keeps him in good health. He’s full of fun.”

Sadly, Teddy has a heart murmur, but it’s not bad enough to require medication. He also has the beginning of cataracts.

Ali says he can be a “little scallywag” who’s not above stealing undies!

She adds: “We love the bones of him and wouldn’t change him for the world.”

BROGAN, 15

Shona Kinnear, the owner of 15-year-old whippet-lab Brogan, firmly believes that having a “golden oldie” is just as, if not more, rewarding than a puppy.

The Aberdeen-based marine scientist and horse lover describes Brogan as her “shadow” or “stalker”.

“He follows me everywhere and constantly has his eye on me,” says Shona.

“He’s a very calm, cuddly dog and loves people, especially if he thinks they might have food. He doesn’t bother speaking to strange dogs nowadays, but loves his horse and pony friends at the stables.”

Handsome Brogan on the beach.

Shona has had two other dogs in the time she’s had Brogan, and while he was always the boss, he’s become more laid back since they passed away.

“Now he lives with Holly the springer spaniel who can be a little demanding princess, but he doesn’t mind and he likes having her around. He’s been a great calming influence on her,” she says.

“He does get excited when I get back home from working away and chatters his teeth, which always makes me laugh.”

Shona, Holly and Brogan on a riverside walk.

Brogan stays with Shona’s parents when she’s offshore, and transfers his loyalties on to her mum, sticking to her like glue and walking 10,000 steps a day.

“In his golden years he’s just happy sniffing around, following me or my mum, or lying by a fire – he’s a heat-seeker,” says Shona.

“He also likes to oversee the cooking in the kitchen!”

Although he’s now deaf, Brogan can hear a whistle and has a “sixth sense” when a tin is being opened – he loves drinking the spring water out of tuna cans!

“He’s good with hand signals, so it’s an added bonus that he always checks where I am, or he looks for Holly,” says Shona.

“It does mean, however, that he can’t get off his lead in the dark or anywhere busy or new.

“He’s a little stiff sometimes and can struggle with my steep stairs at bedtime, but I give him a painkiller if I think he’s overdone it and been running around too much.”

Brogan and his pal Holly.

At nights Brogan occasionally starts panting and seems a bit stressed, which the vet thinks may be a sign of dementia starting.

But because Shona keeps his bed close to hers, she’s able to put on a night light and reach out her hand to calm him down.

“People always ask how old he is as he’s gone so grey, but they never believe he’s 15 (he’ll be 16 in June) as he moves so well.

“The hearing has failed, the eyesight is getting worse, but the nose works overtime, meaning walks can take 10 times as long as they used to!”

Brogan enjoying a sunny day.

Ultimately, Shona loves having an older dog, and she reveals that Brogan is extra special as he was originally her sister Elaine’s dog – and Elaine, who had cystic fibrosis, tragically passed away when Brogan was two.

“The oldies know their own minds and have a knack of training their humans well,” reflects Shona.

“Brogan uses the staring technique and tries to make me read his mind till he gets his own way, whether it’s making me move out of the seat I’m in as it happens to be where he wishes to sit or just to tell me that it’s bed, walk or tea time.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think as age creeps in, the work it takes to look after older dogs and keep them safe and happy goes up, as does the cost, but it’s so worth it.”

FLECK, 15

Gorgeous border collie Fleck has just been diagnosed with stage-four kidney failure at the age of almost 16.

Her owner, Dundee-based lab technician Lynsey Murray, is understandably upset, but also keen to celebrate the amazing life of the former agility dog.

“She competed up to the ripe old age of 12,” says Lynsey, who also has seven-year-old border collie, Mint.

“Fleck reached the dizzy heights of grade seven, which is the highest in Kennel Club Agility.

Lynsey and Fleck earlier this year.

“During her lifetime, she’s qualified for Crufts, Scottish Dog of the Year, the Low 550 Cup and was a reserve for Agility Team Scotland.

“At home she’s very friendly and just loves to please. All my family loves her. She loves children and happily plays with them and lets them take her on walks.”

Still keen on playing at the ripe old age of 15.

Fleck is the oldest dog Lynsey has owned, and while she’s “doing great for her age”, she admits it can be a challenge at times.

“She needs some dementia medication, supplements and a kidney support diet, but still manages a wee walk to the park for a sniffari!

“Her eyes and ears are failing but her nose works fine. She’s slowed down a lot and sleeps most of the day, but is super happy to see me when I come home from work – that’s just priceless.

“She’s so loyal and deserves the best care now she’s an old lady.”

A strong, loving bond.

Lynsey says every day she has left with Fleck is a gift.

“She’s a one-in-a-million girl. I know she won’t live forever, and that’s hard to think about, but I have some brilliant memories. I’ll continue to do my best by her till the end.”

  • Fleck was put to sleep just as we went to print, and Lynsey wanted this article to be published in tribute to her.

RE-HOMING AN ELDERLY DOG

Love has no limits when it comes to adopting a dog of any age, says Alan Grant, a senior animal care assistant at the Scottish SPCA.

Whether bright-eyed and full of energy, or grey-bearded and more keen on snoozing than sprinting, every dog has something to offer.

There are many reasons why people shouldn’t overlook an older dog – and that can include anything from the fact they’re already toilet-trained, may not need as much exercise (although this depends on the breed) and can still be fun and playful.

They’re just as loyal and loving. Oldies are likely to know how to behave around people, other dogs and on walks, and will probably have mastered basic commands like “sit” and “stay”.

Golden oldies have a lot of love to give.

There are a few misconceptions around older dogs, however, says Alan, who is also a trained dog behaviourist.

“People often say they want a wee dog because it’ll be easier, but there’s a major difference between a nine-year-old Yorkie, likely to still be full of energy, and a 10-year-old lab, probably much calmer.

“We want to get across the point that just because a dog is older it doesn’t mean it won’t still have a lot of life left in it – and a lot of love to give.”

Dogs tend to need more vet trips as they get older. Picture: Shutterstock.

Potential adopters can sometimes be put off by the cost of elderly dogs, says Alan.

“A 14-year-old dog might have arthritis, various ailments and need vet treatment,” he says, “but we offer free pet insurance for four weeks. It’s worth looking into.”

Alan encourages people to do their research before they take on any dog.

“It’s about education, knowing all the facts and being willing to adapt the dog to suit your lifestyle.

“Some breeds need a lot of mental stimulation and exercise, while others are happy to lounge around.

“But it’s so worth re-homing a dog of any age. Surely it’s better for them to have a life in a loving home than in a kennel.”

WORLD’S OLDEST – AND LUCKIEST – DOG

Portuguese livestock guard dog Bobi was born on May 11 1992, along with three other pups in a woodshed owned by the Costa family in the village of Conqueiros in central Portugal.

Leonel Costa, who was eight at the time, said his parents had too many animals and put the puppies down, but they missed out Bobi. He and his sister found him and decided to keep his existence a secret until he could open his eyes.

Leonel believes the secret to Bobi’s longevity is the “calm, peaceful environment” in which he lives and his human diet.

Now in his old age, his eyesight is failing and he sticks close to home, hanging out with the family’s cats in the garden.

The previous title-holder, an Australian cattle dog named Bluey, was born in 1910 and lived for 29 years and five months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing ‘medical complication’ (Ian West/PA)
Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing ‘medical complication’
Second Game Of Throne prequel series ordered by HBO (Liam McBurney/PA)
Second Game Of Throne prequel series ordered by HBO
Colin Farrell to reprise role of Batman villain The Penguin in new spinoff show (Ian West/PA)
Colin Farrell to reprise role of Batman villain The Penguin in new spinoff show
New, decade-long Harry Potter television series ordered by US streamer Max (PA)
New, decade-long Harry Potter television series ordered by US streamer
Damian Lewis (Joseph Lynn/PA)
Damian Lewis releases first single ahead of his debut album Mission Creep
Stormzy (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy and Dave help hip hop and rap music claim record share of album…
Trevor Nelson (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Trevor Nelson to host concert celebrating 75th anniversary of Windrush
English National Opera (Ian West/PA)
English National Opera to receive up to £24 million to support new base outside…
Gary Lineker shows support for charity allotment after it was vandalised
Gary Lineker shows support for charity allotment after it was vandalised
Katie Holmes (Doug Peters/PA)
Katie Holmes hopes daughter Suri will be a part of all her future film…

Most Read

1
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
2
Broomhall House.
Jessie’s Kitchen premises in Broughty Ferry goes on sale for £900k
3
Police officer Andrew Caulfield was admonished.
Dundee police officer escapes punishment for harassing colleague for nine months
4
Emergency services at the crash near Markinch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Man, 80, dies after Fife crash
5
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
6
Floral tributes left for Cameron Scott Rae, 20, who died in Perth at the weekend. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson/supplied
Cameron Rae: Mum grateful for support but ‘still numb’ after Perth death
7
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan.
Councillors back £150m affordable homes plan for Fife amid record homeless levels
8
The snake has now been removed from Broughty Ferry beach. Image: James O'Donnell/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mystery over death of huge python recovered from Broughty Ferry beach
9
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear ‘explosions’ after taxi torched in Dundee street
10
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson has been in a worse position - and come out of it. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year…
Kevin Clancy has been the victim of threats following his handling of Celtic v Rangers. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams 'disgraceful' Kevin Clancy threats as Dundee United boss calls for referee…
Botti Biabi celebrates with Fraser MacLeod as Brechin City win comfortably against Fraserburgh. Image; Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side net 5-goal Fraserburgh…
V&A Dundee
Pigeons roosting at V&A Dundee shot by pest control
2
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cigarettes and alcohol
The former Victoria Linen Works will become a new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Scotland's last linen factory to be demolished to make way for new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Levenmouth roadworks will end soon.
End in sight for Levenmouth roads misery as Bawbee Bridge and Methilhill works to…
Undated Handout Photo of Tess Daly's turkey burgers. See PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly. Picture credit should read: Andrew Burton/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly.
Midweek meal: Get the family together to create Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers
Zach Robinson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak have been the difference as Dundee's title…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Ebony the coatimundi is believed to be the first of her species to receive acupuncture Picture shows; Ebony the coatimundi receiving acupuncture . Ladybank, Fife. Supplied by Fife Zoo Date; 12/04/2023
Fife Zoo animal treated to acupuncture in world first

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]