Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island winners Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan announce engagement

By Press Association
Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan have announced their engagement (Ian West/PA)
Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan have announced their engagement (Ian West/PA)

Love Island winners Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan have announced their engagement.

The reality stars, who won series nine of the dating show, posted a selection of photos to social media, one of which showed Fagan getting down on one knee.

The couple, who were both dressed in white, enjoyed the moment on a flat-bottomed rowing boat and celebrated with a bottle of champagne.

On Instagram, Fagan wrote: “Introducing the next Mrs Fagan.

“Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you.

“I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Among those congratulating the couple were fellow Love Island contestants Tasha Ghouri, Lochan Nowacki, Tyrique Hyde, Indiyah Polak and Toby Aromolaran.

Elsewhere, season eight islander Dami Hope said: “Omg this the most beautiful thing to wake up to” while Lucie Donlan from season five said: “Oh my gosh guys this is beautiful. Congratulations.”

During the final of the ITV show in 2023 the couple wrote love letters to one another, with Fagan telling Harrinanan: “Every conversation we have you continue to amaze me and draw me closer to you, with all our goals, dreams and morals aligning.”

The duo began their relationship in Casa Amor before capturing viewers’ hearts, with 44% of the public voting for them to win and claim the £50,000 prize money during the series grand finale.

They beat fellow couples Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, who received 30% of the votes, and Samie Elishi and Tom Clare, on 24% of the votes, who finished in second and third place respectively.

In March Fagan marked the anniversary of their win in an Instagram post and said he has had the “best” year of his life.

“Cant believe it’s been a year!” he wrote.

“Part of me thinks it’s been the longest year of my life, the other part thinks it’s been the quickest.

“But one thing I am positive about is that it’s been the best!

“Forever grateful for all the experiences! The travel, all the work within rugby it’s honestly been 11 year old Kai’s dream!”

He added: “Still mad grateful for everyone that voted for us a year on and I’m still just as shocked lol!

“Means even more that our win went against the norm with Shazam being the first Casa girl to win and us being the first ‘Poc’ couple to win.

“Can’t wait to see what the next 12 months is going to be like hopefully Sanam proposes and we have 6 kids… but time will tell…”