Ring of steel signals end of the road for Forfar police station

A ring of steel has been put up around Forfar police station as its long-term future is decided.

But the metal fencing surrounding West High Street divisional HQ is firm confirmation it is the end of the road for the leaky 55-year-old building.

In September, officers and staff suddenly moved out due to health and safety concerns.

They have taken up a temporary home in part of Angus House council headquarters.

A portable cabin was set up in front of the closed-down station.

The site has now been cordoned off with security fencing.

Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “Forfar police station is no longer in use due to health and safety compliance concerns.

“The site remains secure and is regularly patrolled by officers.

“Officers are present at Forfar police station to maintain site integrity and to serve as a public point of contact, as there is currently no public counter at our temporary accommodation at Angus House.

“At this stage, no further work is planned at Forfar police station.

“The building will remain closed until a decision is made regarding its future.”

Police Scotland was already planning a permanent move to former council offices at Orchardbank when the September move was made.

Catalogue of issues at Forfar police station

The scale of problems at the station was laid bare five years ago.

In 2019, the then area police commander told Forfar Community Council the force was battling a range of issues.

More than 100 officers were based there at the time.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh revealed 100 litres of water had to be pumped from the basement every 10 minutes at the height of Storm Frank in 2015.

He said the central heating system was in need of replacement, as well as the roof of the building.

At that time the estimated repair bill stood at more than £1.5 million.

We revealed this month the station has cost Police Scotland more than £700k to repair and maintain since 2021.