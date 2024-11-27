Ring of steel signals end of the road for Forfar police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Ring of steel signals end of the road for Forfar police station

Police Scotland Angus divisional HQ in Forfar closed suddenly in September over health and safety fears for officers working there.

By Graham Brown
Security fencing now surrounds Forfar Police HQ. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Security fencing now surrounds Forfar Police HQ. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A ring of steel has been put up around Forfar police station as its long-term future is decided.

But the metal fencing surrounding West High Street divisional HQ is firm confirmation it is the end of the road for the leaky 55-year-old building.

In September, officers and staff suddenly moved out due to health and safety concerns.

They have taken up a temporary home in part of Angus House council headquarters.

A portable cabin was set up in front of the closed-down station.

The site has now been cordoned off with security fencing.

Forfar police station at West High Street.
Angus divisional HQ opened on West High Street, Forfar in 1969. Image: Google

Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “Forfar police station is no longer in use due to health and safety compliance concerns.

“The site remains secure and is regularly patrolled by officers.

“Officers are present at Forfar police station to maintain site integrity and to serve as a public point of contact, as there is currently no public counter at our temporary accommodation at Angus House.

“At this stage, no further work is planned at Forfar police station.

“The building will remain closed until a decision is made regarding its future.”

Police Scotland was already planning a permanent move to former council offices at Orchardbank when the September move was made.

Catalogue of issues at Forfar police station

The scale of problems at the station was laid bare five years ago.

In 2019, the then area police commander told Forfar Community Council the force was battling a range of issues.

More than 100 officers were based there at the time.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh revealed 100 litres of water had to be pumped from the basement every 10 minutes at the height of Storm Frank in 2015.

He said the central heating system was in need of replacement, as well as the roof of the building.

At that time the estimated repair bill stood at more than £1.5 million.

We revealed this month the station has cost Police Scotland more than £700k to repair and maintain since 2021.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Angus visitors arrive in all manner of transport. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Staycation visitors help Angus net £306 million tourism bonanza last year
Montrose restaurant Peking Palace to close
Montrose Chinese restaurant closing as owners quit after 20 years
UK driving licence
Driver cleared of fake licence charge after Angus crash
There are plans to turn former Brechin council offices into flats. Image: Brunton Design
Angus Planning Ahead: Flats plan for Brechin council offices and Links Park upgrade
Lexi Work, Finlay Kidd, Teddy Work and Ramsay Kidd ready to board The Polar Express. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
55 great pictures as The Polar Express makes its return to Brechin
A wave from Ronnie and Violet Sievewright on one of the funfair rides. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures as Carnoustie crowds turn out for day of Christmas fun
John Hammerton
Driver denies causing death of Arbroath biker in Perthshire A9 tragedy
The latest care inspections include concerns around medication support at Forth View Care Centre. Image: Supplied
Care round-up: Perthshire service avoids potential closure and residents left without medication at Fife…
Abandoned Arbroath dog "Rogan" and Craig Phillip.
Arbroath man takes in dog abandoned outside Pie Bobs bakers
6
Angus police officer Kieran Ritson.
Angus police officer risked life to save woman from falling into the North Sea 
3

Conversation