REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination

Greta Gerwig's film celebration of the beloved Mattel doll is Rebecca's most-anticipated release of 2023

The new Barbie movie has Rebecca riding off down memory lane. Image: DC Thomson/Rebecca Baird.
The new Barbie movie has Rebecca riding off down memory lane. Image: DC Thomson/Rebecca Baird.
By Rebecca Baird

As I sat down to write this column in my fuchsia, heart-covered minidress, eyes powdered a painful-looking magenta, sipping from my flower-printed water bottle, scribbling with my favourite hot pink biro, I realised something. I am, in the immortal words of Aqua, a Barbie girl.

And in 2023, the world is once again a Barbie world.

Or at least, my world is.

The new live-action Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Frances Ha) and starring the perfectly cast blonde bombshell Margot Robbie, is due to hit cinemas this summer.

And I can honestly say I don’t remember the last time I was this excited about a trip to the pictures.

The trailer had me the moment it showed Barbie stepping out of her pink plastic slipper – and her foot stayed on Mattell trademark tiptoe.

Nostalgia, dressed up in fabulous frills, laced with tongue-in-cheek allusions to the once-secret world of sex? I’m sold.

Not that it was a hard sale.

Barbie merits big screen treatment

The film industry has (rightly) had a lot of flack in recent years over the rising trend of studios churning out live action remakes of animated films.

Just this week, Disney came under fire for announcing a live action remake of Moana; a film which originally came out less than a decade ago, in 2016.

Meanwhile Marvel Studios has been criticised for its seemingly never ending conveyor belt of comic-book adaptations; think Avengers, Captain America, Dr Strange, and so on.

The demand for original stories, and original characters, has been made clear; and it’s a call I echo wholeheartedly.

But for Barbie? I will make an exception.

Because the beauty of Barbie is that she’s never been just one character, with one story.

Barbie could be anything, so I could too

When I was wee, she was loads of things! Horseriding Barbie, Mermaid Barbie, Rapunzel Barbie, Ballerina Barbie, Roller-rink Barbie…

Rebecca Baird with Barbie doll as a toddler
A budding fashion icon, no doubt due to Barbie’s influence, c1998.
Toddler Rebecca opening parcel containing Barbie car
A cherry-red Barbie convertible went down well with little Rebecca – and her dad!

And from the trailer, the new film has captured that spirit – with every woman in Barbieland called Barbie, and every man called Ken.

(Sidenote: Ryan Gosling with bleach-blonde hair might be the most uncanny-valley aspect of this doll universe.)

Bottom line, Barbie could be anything; and anyone could be Barbie.

So where some kids had Baby Annabell, and some had Beyblades, I had eyes only for her.

Barbie was a regular fixture under the Christmas tree – and always a hit.

To be a Barbie kid was to see the world through rose-tinted, heart-shaped sunglasses.

Unlike baby dolls, Barbie was old enough to do whatever she liked.

She could go everywhere that us kids couldn’t – and in a snazzy convertible, no less. (Although, thanks to a project I did on Roman history around Primary 4, mine went everywhere in a chariot.)

Moreover, once you had acquired enough of her, over various Christmases and charity shop rummages, you had an unstoppable girl-squad of different talents, outfits and – in my childhood mind – personalities.

Rebecca Baird as a child in Barbie t shirt
Rebecca remains a Barbie girl.

I have no doubt that if it hadn’t been for Barbie, and the various adventures I made up for her, I wouldn’t be a writer today.

She was an essential part of my learning how to imagine.

Childhood dreams are made of this

Now, in Gerwig’s candy-striped ‘live-action’ film, the world’s favourite doll (and her boyfriend, Ken) are brought to life.

Barbie is venturing out of sugar-coated Barbieland, and making her way into the Real World.

Just in time to join my cohort of girls who grew up with her.

By the time I reached late primary school, we’d all cast off our Barbies as babyish.

She represented a squeaky-clean, hyper-girly femininity that was extremely uncool at the time.

So it’s refreshing to see we’ve all grown up enough to indulge our inner kids with this outrageous, truly fantastic-looking flick.

You can keep your flying guys in capes and your weird CGI animals.

The Barbie movie is what childhood dreams are made of.

