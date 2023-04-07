Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute

Trade union Unite says the strike could threaten progress on the Type 31 frigates contract at the Fife dockyard.

By Alasdair Clark
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Staff worker for Kaefer rejected a 7.2% pay rise.

Around 100 Rosyth dockyard workers are set to down tools during a 12 week strike over pay.

A ballot for the walk-out was overwhelmingly supported by staff working for Kaefer Limited, who contract to Babcock, operator of the Fife yard.

Unite the Union, which represents the workers, say 98.4% supported the strike action after the company offered a below-inflation pay rise.

Kaefer’s offer a 7.2% pay rise was rejected by the workforce, with unions accusing the company of “dragging its feet”.

The 100 employees include painters, cleaners, scaffolders and support service staff.

Warships at sea.
The delivery of five new warships could be delayed. Image: Babcock

The trade union is warning that the all-out strike – set to take place April 17 to July 10 –  could put the delivery new Type 31 frigates at risk.

Work on the latest Royal Navy frigates is under way after Babcock secured the £1.25 billion contract for delivery of five Type 31 warships.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham says her members are “determined” to secure a fair deal.

Warship delay

She added: “Kaefer dragged their feet and then made an unacceptable offer following our members’ emphatic decision to vote for strike action.

“We will support our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at the Rosyth dockyard.”

Work on the second of five £250 million warships started in Fife in January, but Unite say the action could prompt “significant delays” to the rest of the contract.

Rosyth Dockyard
Around 100 workers at Rosyth Dockyard are set to go on strike. Image: Scott Louden/DC Thomson

Bob MacGregor, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “The workforce are prepared to take 12 weeks all-out strike action to get a decent wage rise.

“Kaefer just simply doesn’t get it. The company first refused to make any offer for months, and then they panicked following the strike vote.”

Contractor ‘blaming Babcock’

Mr MacGregor says Kaefer are “blaming Babcock“, but he insists the strike at Rosyth is a result of a mess the two companies “jointly created”.

“It’s a really shoddy way of managing industrial relations at Rosyth.

“The imminent strike action will have a knock-on effect for the Type 31 contract, and it will undoubtedly lead to significant delays.”

A spokeswoman for Kaefer confirmed the company was aware of the planned strike action.
“We continue to support constructive dialogue between Unite and KAEFER to reach a mutually acceptable resolution.

“The safety of our teams remains paramount and will not be affected by any potential industrial action.”

A spokesman for Babcock told The Courier: “We are aware of the situation between Kaefer and their Unite members and will work with our sub-contractor to mitigate any impacts to our Rosyth operations.”

