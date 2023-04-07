Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 100 Rosyth dockyard workers are set to down tools during a 12 week strike over pay.

A ballot for the walk-out was overwhelmingly supported by staff working for Kaefer Limited, who contract to Babcock, operator of the Fife yard.

Unite the Union, which represents the workers, say 98.4% supported the strike action after the company offered a below-inflation pay rise.

Kaefer’s offer a 7.2% pay rise was rejected by the workforce, with unions accusing the company of “dragging its feet”.

The 100 employees include painters, cleaners, scaffolders and support service staff.

The trade union is warning that the all-out strike – set to take place April 17 to July 10 – could put the delivery new Type 31 frigates at risk.

Work on the latest Royal Navy frigates is under way after Babcock secured the £1.25 billion contract for delivery of five Type 31 warships.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham says her members are “determined” to secure a fair deal.

Warship delay

She added: “Kaefer dragged their feet and then made an unacceptable offer following our members’ emphatic decision to vote for strike action.

“We will support our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at the Rosyth dockyard.”

Work on the second of five £250 million warships started in Fife in January, but Unite say the action could prompt “significant delays” to the rest of the contract.

Bob MacGregor, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “The workforce are prepared to take 12 weeks all-out strike action to get a decent wage rise.

“Kaefer just simply doesn’t get it. The company first refused to make any offer for months, and then they panicked following the strike vote.”

Contractor ‘blaming Babcock’

Mr MacGregor says Kaefer are “blaming Babcock“, but he insists the strike at Rosyth is a result of a mess the two companies “jointly created”.

“It’s a really shoddy way of managing industrial relations at Rosyth.

“The imminent strike action will have a knock-on effect for the Type 31 contract, and it will undoubtedly lead to significant delays.”

A spokeswoman for Kaefer confirmed the company was aware of the planned strike action.

“We continue to support constructive dialogue between Unite and KAEFER to reach a mutually acceptable resolution.

“The safety of our teams remains paramount and will not be affected by any potential industrial action.”

A spokesman for Babcock told The Courier: “We are aware of the situation between Kaefer and their Unite members and will work with our sub-contractor to mitigate any impacts to our Rosyth operations.”