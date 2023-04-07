Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal

West End Community Fridge - which saved 250 tonnes from going to waste last year - launched a plea for help in February.

By Amie Flett
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The public have been thanked for stepping in to save a Dundee community fridge by donating more than £30,000.

Dundee West End Community Fridge – which prevented 250 tonnes of food from going to waste last year – launched a plea for help in February.

It came after the Scottish Government rejected a funding application.

The project, on Perth Road, costs about £30,000 to run each year and helps redistribute food from supermarkets and businesses that would have otherwise gone in the bin.

‘It’s a nice reminder people care’

Those running the fridge feared for its future if they could not raise a year’s running costs.

But just over a month on, the target has already been met – with donations still coming in.

Lynsey Penny, co-founder, says she has been blown away by the support.

She said: “I think it’s been a really nice reminder about how much people care about the project and how much people will help.

Lynsey Penny, co-founder of Dundee West End Community Fridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“When we first found out we didn’t get the funding, we were crushed – especially when you put so much time and effort into the applications – but I also believe in fate and it obviously wasn’t meant to be.

“I was cautious about making the target quite high because a lot of people are shocked about how much it costs to run and all the underlying costs.

“Although I was wary, we needed to raise the full amount so I just decided we had to do it.”

The effort was supported by local groups, including Dundee University societies, fundraising.

The community has rallied to save the initiative. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Lynsey says the donations have helped take a weight off the group’s shoulders and will enable it to focus on the future.

She added: “It’s really exciting. We just moved to Transition Dundee last year with the aim to not be reliant on funding but knew we would need some funding for a few years.

“It gives us some breathing space to plan for the future and not ask for the public to support.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who donated, no matter how big or small – the donations all added up.”

Anyone still wishing to support the initiative can sign up to a monthly donation page.

