Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline

Police have launched a search for a missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline.

Ryan Fernie, 15, was last seen on Wedderburn Crescent, heading towards Abbeyview, at around 4pm on Thursday.

He has not been seen since.

Police say he has previously travelled throughout Scotland and into England by train.

Ryan is 6ft 5in tall, of slim build and has fair/brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a khaki hooded top and black jogging bottoms, and was carrying a dark blue rucksack.

Distinctive height

Inspector Neil McGurk from Dunfermline police station said: “Ryan is quite distinctive due to his height and so we are hoping that someone will have seen him about.

“He has before travelled alone via train throughout Scotland and into England and, with this in mind, we have been liaising with our colleagues in British Transport Police but have also made local transport companies aware that he is missing.

“Officers have also been checking CCTV and speaking to family and friends but so far, no further information had been passed as to where he may be.

“We would ask anyone who knows where he is or who may have information that will help us find him to get in touch with police.

“Details can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 2529 of Thursday April 6 when calling.

“Finally, we’d ask Ryan himself to call police or return home to his family who are understandably concerned and just want him home.”